TUPELO • City officials on Tuesday unanimously voted to pass a resolution requesting that a major road in Tupelo be fully renamed after a civil rights pioneer and icon. The purpose of the renaming is to rebrand the area around the street and bolster its image in the community.
The local leaders are proposing to change the name of Ida Street to Ida B. Wells Street to accurately reflect who the street was originally named after. Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis, the only African American woman on the Council, is the main official leading the change.
Contractors for a new apartment complex being constructed on the road approached city officials about renaming the street to coincide with the new complex opening up to residents. Upon hearing this, Davis began researching who the street was initially named after.
Davis learned that the street was named after the civil rights pioneer, but not many people in the community realized this. After studying who Wells-Barnett was, Davis decided the street should be renamed to fully reflect her name, so that the community could now know who the street was named after.
“I think it would be a motivating thing in the community to know that it’s named after an outstanding woman,” Davis said.
Wells-Barnett was an investigative journalist and educator. She was born into slavery in Holly Springs. Wells-Barnett later moved to Memphis, and she was forced to live under cruel Jim Crow-era policies.
In Memphis, she became an investigative journalist, where she reported on the horrors of lynchings and how they were overwhelmingly used against African Americans. She later fled to Chicago after receiving threats for her reporting.
Additionally, she was a women's rights activist and one of the founders of the NAACP. Just this week, Wells-Barnett received a posthumous Pulitzer Prize citation for her reporting on the violence targeted at African Americans.
“In my opinion, she’s almost as outstanding as Dr. Martin Luther King for the things she’s done,” Davis said.
The Council’s recent action will not immediately cause the street to be renamed.
Now, the resolution will be sent to the county’s E-911 director. The director will coordinate with the post office to determine if the proposed name conflicts with any other road in the area. If the director and the post office determines there is no conflict, the E-911 director will issue a directive to have the name changed.