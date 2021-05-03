TUPELO • Emergency personnel are evaluating damage in Tupelo after a destructive tornado touched down in the All-America City on Sunday night.
It is unclear how much damage the tornado caused, but several residents on social media reported downed power lines and fallen tree limbs. More serious damage appears to have occurred in the Elvis Presley Drive area of town.
The mayor’s office in a Facebook post warned residents to stay at home and not travel on roads so that emergency response officials can properly assess damage throughout the city.
“Please do not get out and drive,” the post said. “It is dangerous — there are reports that power lines are down in the roads. “We will update you as soon as we know the extent of the damage. Prayers that all are safe.”
This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.