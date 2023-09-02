TUPELO — Tupelo city officials are gearing up for the next fiscal year following two days of meetings that detailed the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and touched upon the city’s capital plan and its funding.
Tupelo officials mulled the budget for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which they estimate at about $48 million, a rise to the $41 million it projected last year and the actual budget of $44 million.
“This is a tight budget,” Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna said. “This is about a 5% growth in our budget. That is really attributed to assessed values.”
According to officials, there is a projection of an about $1 million (6.5%) increase in tax revenue and about a $2.2 million increase in state-shared revenues, which includes sales tax, modernization tax, and municipal aid tax shared from the state. This brings the total revenue the city projects to $48 million, leaving a balanced budget. Within that overall increase, the city projects sales tax will be around the same as last budgeting season.
All department heads who spoke said their budget had to contend with increasing supply costs and to counteract that, they cut where they could. Multiple departments cut positions that weren’t filled rather than try to fill them in an effort to shore up their budget, including the Tupelo Fire Department.
Tupelo Police Department Deputy Chief Anthony Hill said the department plans to spend more on supplies, including ammunition, as it beefs up training on a new weapons system this year. It also had an increase to accommodate its recent push for a real-time intelligence program. The department’s overall estimated expenses are set at $13 million, about $700,000 from the last estimated budget and up $1.7 million of the department's actual expenses from the last fiscal year.
Meanwhile, Tupelo Fire Department Chief Brad Robinson said the department expects a budget of about $7.8 million. To make up for rising costs, it cut down on empty positions. He noted uniform and other supply costs went up significantly over the last year.
Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau Stephanie Coomer said their budget was already approved by the CVB board at their previous meeting and awaited council approval alongside the other budget proposals. The bureau has about $1.7 million in ARPA funding it plans to use over the next year and has a total budget of about $6 million. The ARPA money, Coomer said, will go to advertising, and funds originally allocated for advertising are going to go to destination development and investing in projects such as the farmer’s market.
In sanitation, there will be an increase in the overall budget of $4.9 million. Last year, the city estimated the revenue and expenses at $4.2 million but relieved only $3 million and spent $3.1. The city expects a balanced revenue and expense that comes at the cost of a $1.50 raise to sanitation rates. Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said that he was unsure if the increase would come on Oct. 1 or 30 days after the adoption of the proposed increase.
Another change to CVB’s budget was moving project manager and previous CVB director Neal McCoy’s salary over to the general fund, and all employees at the CVB will be under a new salary program.
The council has until Sept. 14 to vote on and finalize the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which will go into effect Oct. 1.
The Development Services Department will plans to shift some of its code enforcement officers from full-time salaried positions to part-time while many of them move to get certifications in specific fields over the coming fiscal year. They also plan to hire one more code enforcement officer, a rental coordinator and an administrative assistant.
Tupelo Water and Light, will see an increase of about $1.8 million to its budget for a total of close to $70 million in expenditures. This rise will accommodate a rise in salaries for more employees, more equipment and the completion of multiple projects, including traffic light projects on the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 6 and the intersection of Industrial Drive and Main Street.
The water and sewer department, which is under the control of Tupelo Water & Light, will see a $2.9 million increase in its budget from last year's $27,588 to $30,522. Expenses for supplies increased by about $40,700, with an overall $19,238 in capital expenditures for projects, chief of which is the renovation of the central pumping station.
Public Works Department Director Chuck Williams said building maintenance, drainage maintenance, traffic control and the cost of pipes and chemicals have gone up, leading to an increase in supply expenditures.
The Parks and Recreation Department will see an overall budget of $3.9 million, up by $222,458 from last year's projection and $441,298. Part of the cuts, Lewis said, were in programs that did not see use and were disbanded, as well as a reduction in part-time expenses to shore up the full-time positions.
Officials discuss priorities in capital fund
There is a slew of capital plan projects slated for the upcoming year. When the general fund and other budgets get approved, the council will also approve the capital fund, which funds the capital projects for the year. The city projects a total revenue of $25.6 million in the fund and $24.6 million in expenses. This plan includes $575,725 from the general fund, $2.6 million from the municipal reserve, $2.1 million in excess revenue $12.5 in bonds and about $1 million in grants.
One of the expenses in the capital plan is $280,000 for an armored vehicle for the police department. Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan asked if it was necessary and would be used, asking if there was a need. Hill said there was he hoped it would never be needed but noted there was a recent hostage situation in the city that would have benefited from an armored vehicle.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis again pushed for a pavilion to replace one that was destroyed previously by a storm. Lewis said that the project was on the list for this year, as well as adding bathrooms to it and Hancock Park.
Multiple councilmembers argued that the city needs more storm shelters, with Davis asking if a soccer complex was more important to officials. Lewis said the council sets priorities and if it would rather push back the soccer complex in favor of shelter, that was possible. Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said that there are 600 to 800 people in the city’s soccer rec program and 24 competitive teams, noting that space was tight and many can’t practice.
The council also mulled upgrades to the cemetery that are listed as a project in 2024, asking if there was a need to expand or build a new cemetery rather than upgrading the existing cemetery. Bryan said he believed if the city were to expand, it needed to do a study and increase the cost of plots.
The council will have another meeting on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. to discuss the capital plan, and there will be a special called meeting on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. to approve the budget.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.