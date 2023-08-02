djr-2021-10-21-news-ballard-drainage-arp1 (copy)

In this file photo from October 2021, Brice Lofton and McKedzie Otts, employees with Hanna Contracting in Aberdeen, work to fill out gravel as they replace drainage piping and storm drain drop inlet boxes in the Ballard Park. Tupelo officials this week approved agreements with MDEQ for matching grants for federal ARPA funds, which will be used to pay for a variety of drainage projects across the city.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — City officials are moving forward with bidding and completing Tupelo’s American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you