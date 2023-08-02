TUPELO — City officials are moving forward with bidding and completing Tupelo’s American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects.
The Tupelo Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve 17 agreements with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for matching grants connected to the city’s ARPA projects. The state matched the city’s $9.4 million in federal ARPA allocations for a total of about $18 million in funds.
“Thankfully, we were able to get all of our projects funded,” Tupelo Grant Writer Abby Christian said. “This is how we are going to spend all of our ARPA funds.”
The city is limited in how it can use the funds. The money must be spent on projects related to stormwater, drainage or sewer infrastructure.
Tupelo’s projects include sewer and water line replacements, and culvert and rip rap repairs and replacements.
After approving the agreements, the council also voted unanimously to accept a $373,513 contract with Grenada-based Townes Construction for drainage improvements on Van Buren Avenue. Five companies in total offered bids; Townes Construction came in the lowest by about $19,000.
The council votes come after the council previously approved a $317,693 contract with Saltillo-based James A. Hodges Construction Inc. for drainage improvement to Rob Leake Park, one of the aforementioned ARPA projects. The project will see the park receive drainage improvements that officials say will minimize erosion and improve drainage throughout the area. Other in-progress projects include city park pipe replacements and replacing the deteriorating concrete sewer outfall line from Highway 45 to North Gloster.
Up next, the city plans to repair an arched pipe at Robins Field and a stormwater pipe project at Gum Tree Park. City Attorney Ben Logan noted these projects will most likely come up for a vote in about 60 days. Logan also said the city was close to getting the required easements for projects on Mitchell Road and the Medical Park.
Of the 17 projects, the most expensive is a $5.3 million project to replace a pressure sewer line from the Southwest Pumping Station to South Gloster Street. Other projects include culvert upgrades to multiple roads, such as Barnes Crossing Road and Gun Club Road, as well as repairs to storm water lines on Holly Hill Drive, Gum Tree Park and Van Buren Avenue.
Logan said all projects will be bid out by August 2023, the deadline for when the allocation must be obligated to a project.
“There are ten (projects) left, and they are big projects,” Logan said. “This allows us to do more than two-thirds of our stormwater projects, and that is a good thing.”
Meanwhile, Tupelo Water & Light also received an $18 million revolving loan fund grant from the state that will fund more drainage projects, bringing Tupelo’s total funding for drainage projects to over $30 million.
