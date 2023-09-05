TUPELO — City officials have made Brad Robinson’s position as the city’s interim fire chief a permanent one, despite questions from some city leaders as to whether he’s qualified to lead the department.
In a spit vote, 5-2, the Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night approved making Robinson the city’s fire chief. Mayor Todd Jordan announced Robinson’s appointment last week.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones voted against the hiring, both saying they could not support the appointment because they believed Robinson’s appointment could cause a “division” in the community.
Eleven people had applied for the position before Jordan selected Robinson, who has served as interim fire chief since the department’s former head, Kelly Elliott, resigned in July to take a position with the Mississippi State Fire Academy, to fill the role.
Robison joined the Tupelo Fire Department in 1999, was promoted to captain in 2008 and was promoted again in 2022 to deputy chief of operations.
Jordan said he believes Robison is the right person to lead the department.
“We did interviews, and Brad was the one that we chose,” Jordan said. “I think Brad will be a great chief.”
But during a Tuesday morning pre-council meeting, Ward 3 Councilman and Council President Travis Beard, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones all said they had multiple calls from people with concerns about the potential appointment.
“I just want to be able to justify my position, but I support the process that we are in,” Beard said after asking a question about the vetting process.
Meanwhile, Jones and Davis were more reserved about whether they would accept the appointment. Jones asked Jordan whether the administration interviewed every applicant. Jordan initially said, "yes," but revised his statement to reflect that the department only interviewed three individuals.
“I hope we make the decision in fairness,” Davis said. She later added during the regular meeting that while she had nothing against Robinson, she could not support the recommendation.
Ward 1 Councilman Chad Mims said he knew Robinson personally and said he supported his appointment fully despite not being “privy” to information provided to other members of the council.
Charles Moore, president of the Lee County chapter of the NAACP, is among those against Robison’s appointment. In a letter to the city, Moore said there were two Black applicants who either work for or previously worked for the Tupelo Fire Department that were qualified but were passed over in favor of Robinson, who is white.
Moore said both applicants were more qualified for the leadership role than Robison.
“For the City of Tupelo to ignore its own qualification requirements appears to be discriminatory and deceptive at the least,” Moore wrote. “If there were valid reasons to lower the qualification requirements for the position, valid and timely notice should have been provided to all potential applicants who may have been interested in the position.”
Answering a question from Beard during the pre-council meeting, Tupelo Human Resources Director Kizzy Guy said the city did create a qualifications list along with the application listing but that the requirements were not absolute.
“There is a job description for each position. Legal approves those before they are even posted,” she said. “Even with qualifications being listed, we reserve the right to say that experience can outweigh a degree or things like that.”
Moore’s letter also requested a meeting with the mayor and Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis.
Jordan said after the meeting that he had not personally seen the letter and that it went directly to the Human Resources Department.
