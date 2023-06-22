djr-2018-01-05-news-tcps-trafficp1 (copy)

In this file photo taken Jan. 18, 2018, Dawn Magers directs traffic Thursday morning on Endville Road in front of Tupelo Christian Preparatory School to help with traffic flow. The city has begun a project that will see a turn lane installed from Walsh to Countrywood roads.

 THOMAS WELLS | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — In a bid to increase safety along a well-traveled road in Tupelo, city officials have approved the acquisition of a permanent easement to expand the intersection of Walsh and Endville roads.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you