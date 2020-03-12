TUPELO • Mayor Jason Shelton issued two executive orders on Thursday afternoon and announced some municipal facilities will have limited access to the public in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Shelton, a second-term Democrat, announced at a press conference that he will postpone all Police Athletic League and parks and recreation sporting events, including youth league events. He has also temporarily banned facilities from serving breakfast buffets to overnight travelers.
“Everything that we’re doing today and every announcement that we’ll make today is out of an abundance of precaution to make sure the city of Tupelo is as prepared as possible for the worst case scenario,” Shelton told members of the media. “Again, I want to stress that we are not in a worst case scenario situation.”
Shelton clarified in a press release that the executive order pertaining to breakfast buffets at hotels does not apply to local restaurants which offer buffet meals and that hotels could serve “brown bag” breakfasts or to-go services.
The Police Athletic League and parks and recreation organized events will be postponed until March 31. City officials are dealing with representatives from privately organized sporting events on a case-by-case basis.
The mayor is also limiting access to the Tupelo Water and Light facility. The inside of the building will not be open to the public except for special circumstances, but the drive-through portion of the facility will remain open. Citizens can still pay utility bills online and call the utility organization for any assistance.
Tupelo Municipal Court cases have been postponed until after April 1, and city officials will reassess the court's function at that date.
“I want to stress that the city of Tupelo is open for business,” Shelton said. “We do not anticipate any restaurant or business closures in the city.”
Shelton also issued a request to the Tupelo Public School District to close school facilities on Monday and Tuesday, but Shelton does not have the authority to close the school district. He said that the school board will meet soon to make a final decision.
“Mississippi public universities cancelled classes for next week, so I thought this was a good compromise,” he said.
Shelton said city officials are continuing to work closely with the North Mississippi Medical Center, school officials, state and federal officials and business leaders about proactive and preventative measures to implement.
Events such as the 10 for Tupelo community clean-up day and the Cherry Blossom Festival are currently scheduled to go on as planned, but city officials are continuing to have conversations with event organizers as more information about the virus becomes available.
Readers are encouraged to check the city of Tupelo website and its social media account for updated information regarding city events and municipal facilities.