TUPELO — What started as an effort by Tupelo officials to curb animal cruelty and tethering has transformed into a complete overall of the city’s animal control ordinance.
After months of deliberation behind the scenes, the Tupelo City Council has voted unanimously to amend its animal control ordinances with a raft of changes, including updated language, provisions for tethering and stricter penalties.
The board approved the changes during their regular Tuesday night meeting.
“I think our ordinance needed to be updated, and anything that is inhumane to animals, you addressed it,” said Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer, who was part of the original push for the updates. “I think, with this new ordinance, they will have a little more teeth.”
Assistant City Attorney Stephen Reed presented the changes to the council. He said most of the changes came directly from state statue or through feedback from the council. Specifically, the ordinance was updated to include the definitions of animal cruelty, both simple and aggravated, directly from state law.
“What started as a tethering ordinance turned into more of a comprehensive update of the animal ordinances,” he said.
The state and city define animal cruelty as overcrowding, overworking, willfully or maliciously torturing, tormenting, beating, kicking, mutilating, injuring, disabling or needlessly killing any animal, transporting animals in an inhumane manner and neglecting to provide proper food, drink and protection from the weather.
The most significant change to the city’s ordinance is a general tethering prohibition that has baked-in exceptions. A dog can be tethered as long as the tethering device is at least 10 feet long, attached to a pulley or other moveable device 10 feet or longer and that weighs no more an eighth of the dog’s body weight. The tether cannot injure the dog and cannot include a pinch or prong collar.
Tethered dogs must also have access to fresh water, food and shelter and cannot be tethered during extreme weather, such as excessive heat, extreme cold, rain or other extreme conditions. The tether system must also not cross into a neighboring property, nor can it be deemed a nuisance.
The ordinance also lays out acceptable housing for dogs, which includes within a residence, in a fenced yard with at least 100 square feet per dog and within a kennel, run or similar enclosure that has enough room for exercise. The ordinance also defines an animal running “at large” as a misdemeanor charge for the pet's owner.
Penalties for breaking any of these provisions are set by the municipal court but follow state statute, which gives a municipal judge the authority to fine an owner found guilty of simple animal cruelty up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail and up to $5,000 and three years in jail for aggravated cruelty.
Reed said the council will have to approve the municipal court's fine at a later date.
