TUPELO • For Tupelo residents and retirees Bob and Nikki Kenney, regular yard maintenance has become more than a chore as they’ve aged, leading to overgrowth, poison ivy and a host of other problems that usually snag residents a code violation.
“We didn’t even know where to begin,” Nikki Kenney said, standing with her husband and niece Kristie Stevens outside the couple's home on Allen Street.
Stevens said the city approached her aunt and uncle about cleaning the property, but rather than issuing a code violation citation, which comes with fines for cleanup and possible liens, the city connected the couple with local churches that turned days of work for the Kenney’s and their family into a fraction of the time.
“It was really a blessing for my aunt and uncle, who were too old and didn’t have the resources to do the work themselves,” she said. “What would have taken our family a day or two … they got done in about three hours.”
The Kenneyes, who worked as traveling musicians before moving back to Tupelo to take over Bob’s Kenney's father’s framing shop before it closed, both heaped praise on the volunteers from Calvary Baptist and Belden Baptist churches. On top of the yardwork, Stevens said the volunteers also gave tips and instructions on upkeep for the property so that it wouldn’t become overgrown again.
The City of Tupelo recently partnered with a handful of local churches to help those without the means for home and lot maintenance repairs to assist communities and reduce code violations.
“We have a really good footing of who needs help and where people need help,” City Planner Jenny Savely said. “Some of it has been little stuff, just cleaning up people's yards, and so it has grown from there…. It’s all volunteer, so it is at the schedule of our volunteers, and we are really trying to use them with the great impact we can create and prioritize those families that are struggling the most.”
Savely, who came up with the idea after being approached by the churches about ways to help, said the program was just another way for the city and volunteers to help promote revitalization through preservation rather than demolition. She called demolition and repeat code violations a “last resort.”
“We talk so much about revitalization and development,” she said. “I think restoration and rejuvenating our community is how we should be focused. Who’s here, and how do we sure that (long-term residents) feel as valued as newcomers?”
The project has been a joint effort between the city, Belden Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church and Keep Tupelo Beautiful. From lot mowing and removing dead trees to fixing windows and helping older citizens with other needs, Community Outreach Coordinator Marcus Gary said it is helping those who need it most.
“I thought it was a great idea,” he said. “With the churches and them having the resources and being able to do this, it is turning into something special…. Instead of giving someone a code violation, we are reaching out to our volunteers.”
Savely noted that Belden Baptist Church also has a disaster clean-up volunteer group with tree removal skills. She said Ward 4 specifically had a lot of dead trees after the 2014 tornado that needed to be removed for the safety of properties and their neighbors. She said tree removals are not cheap, so it is great to be able to connect residents who can’t afford it with resources.
“We have all of these code standards that help us protect health, safety and property values,” she said. “We know if we are trying to maintain those standards and those standards are high, we don’t want to lose people. We want to prevent gentrification. We want to help people stay in their homes, and we want to help individual homeowners with health and safety. It was a gap we felt responsible to fill.”
The Rev. Jim Yates, an associate pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, said the church has between 45 to 50 people who volunteer once a month.
“This seemed the perfect partnership to partner with what the city is doing, but also to share the love of Christ with people as well. That is our heart behind it,” he said. “We hit a lot of places, and it really helps us spread out into the community.”
Mission trips and giving back to communities are a staple of Christianity, Yates said, adding that the idea to volunteer around town came from a desire to help not just abroad but locally, too.
“It is easy for us to go throughout the world. We could go all across to different countries, and we can go throughout the United States to different places, but God has planted us here in Tupelo for a purpose, and if we are spending all of our resources and time far away, that is a good thing, but I think the best thing we could do is to work where God has planted us," Yates said.
Along with the two churches, the city also enlisted the help of Keep Tupelo Beautiful in some of the volunteering efforts.
Savely said the city’s priority is never to put more pressure on its residents in need through liens or maintenance costs.
“When you have repeat violations, you end up with liens on your property, and we know some of our most disadvantaged residents are the ones getting the repeat violations for a myriad of reasons,” she said. “They are the ones we don’t want to put on unnecessary financial burden where it can be helped.”
Savely said there was a lot the city could do to help, but it was limited when it came to private property. She said the volunteers do not have the same restrictions. Gary said he was proud the churches could “bridge the gap” for the city and residents.
Stevens said she was proud to see the city help her family when the need arose, noting volunteers went “above and beyond.”
“They don’t have any other family, but if we would go out there and work on the yard, they felt obliged to come and help,” she said. “It was really a great thing for my aunt and uncle; they feel so much better about where they are living.”
