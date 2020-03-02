TUPELO - Tommy Galloway, pastor of Word of Life Church in Tupelo, will sign copies of his new book, “Quips, Quotes and Questions for Quistians Christians,” at noon Thursday at Reed’s.
Through this unique book of quotes, musings and wisdom, he shares timeless truths from Scripture to inspire Christians to face the challenges of their daily lives.
Galloway has spent 30 years in pastoral ministry and 12 years in evangelistic ministry. He has always loved quotes, and especially those with a play on words. He started doing a daily devotion with his personal quotes on Facebook and many of his followers encouraged him to put them in print.