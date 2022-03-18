TUPELO • City officials plan to spend more than $3 million for maintenance on nearly 60 streets by the end of the year.
With a budget of $4.1 million and a wishlist totaling $3.3 million, Public Works Director Chuck Williams said during a Monday work session he was positive the city would pave or repair all 58 streets recommended by council members.
Though Williams said the list was fluid, Ward 1 is scheduled to see the most roadwork with a planned 15 roads, including eight streets getting either overlaid or partially paved along their full length. This translates to the lion’s share of the estimated budget: $888,492 in total for the ward.
Here is how many projects each other ward will see:
- Ward 2, six projects totaling $311,755
- Ward 3, four projects totaling $448,090
- Ward 4, seven projects totaling $218,730
- Ward 5, four projects totaling $287,226
- Ward 6, 14 projects totaling $731,302
- Ward 7, five projects totaling $373,697
Increased funding helping bolster long-awaited projects
Chief Operating Officer Don Lewis stressed that the list of streets was subject to change.
“You do not vote on this list, and there is some flexibility,” he said to the council. “This list is not set in stone.”
Williams said work on several of the streets listed has been delayed for years because of the high cost of the repairs.
Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna said the city received $1.6 million of the city’s paving budget came from the state internet sales tax. She also noted that the city expects another internet use tax payout in July, but it is up to the council to decide where to allocate the money.
Board Attorney Ben Logan said the council could chose to spend the second allotment on bridge, streets, water or sewer repairs, but the city could only use the money on new projects.
The city planned to pave about 60 street last year, but Williams said because of favorable weather, they were able to pave about 70 streets in total.
Officials hope to start paving in July and go through as many streets as possible during the paving season, which last year extended into December.
He said the city would notify the public before each project begins.
Major Thoroughfare projects get go-ahead
The board also accepted a $1.1 million bid from APAC Mississippi for the Major Thoroughfare Committee’s annual Mill and Overlay Project.
The five streets the committee plan’s paving are Air Park Road, North Thomas Street, Lawndale Drive, South Front Street and East Franklin Street.
If there is any money left over from those streets, the committee has marked Eason Boulevard from Main Street to Interstate 22 as a potential addition.