TUPELO - Retired Maj. Gen. Jim Darden said he believes everyone — military or otherwise — dies two deaths.
The first, he said, comes with the passing of the person’s physical body; the second, the moment they’re forgotten.
To Darden, that’s what makes Memorial Day so important.
“Memorial Day is a day of national awareness, remembrance, solemn reverence,” he said, standing beneath rows of billowing flags at Tupelo’s Veterans Park during the city’s Memorial Day ceremony, Monday morning.
It’s a day to honor those who gave their lives in defense of the nation, its people and its values. Without those sacrifices, gatherings like Monday morning’s might not be possible.
Time, Darden said, should not be allowed to erode the memory of those sacrifices.
“(Memorial Day) is an opportunity to stop and think about the brave Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our great nation,” the 38-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve told the sprawling crowd spread out through the park.
To emphasize his point, Darden referenced the Battle of Anzio, a sometimes overlooked conflict in Italy during World War II. The battle was a relatively short one — it lasted from Jan. 22 until June 5, 1944 — but also particularly bloody.
“Over 7,000 men and women were killed and 36,000 were wounded or went missing over a very short period of time during that battle,” Darden said.
In the end, however, the conflict led to the liberation of Rome. Darden said the sacrifices those men and women made were not in vain.
“That battle — that loss of life for a greater good — allows us to freely visit that part of Europe today,” he said. “The people who died at Anzio and every other service member in every other conflict, battle and war may be gone from Earth, but they will not be forgotten.”
A Memphis native and Birmingham resident, Darden said he considered himself fortunate to know many of the men and women — veterans and their families — in attendance during the ceremony.
Fewer than 1% of adults in the U.S. serve in the military, he said. Those who do are a special breed.
So too, he said, are those who take time to pay tribute to them.
“For you, I am eternally grateful,” he said. “For those who have not served in uniform who are here today, you’re part of the diminishing group of patriotic Americans who still support this great nation and love it with all your heart.”
He said 42 million Americans have served in the military since the birth of the United States since the Civil War. Of those, roughly 1.2 million died during their service.
“More than 1 million have lost their lives so that their children, and ours, can live in freedom,” Darden said.
As long as people like those who gathered early Monday morning in Veterans Park remain, those sacrifices will never have been in vain and those soldiers will live forever.
“They have not died their second death, because we remember,” Darden said. “We remember today, and we will remember tomorrow, because they gave their lives for our freedom.”
