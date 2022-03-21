TUPELO • The Tupelo Planning Committee has hashed out the details of the city’s proposed guidelines for how the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana will be handled in the city.
More than 30 residents and city officials gathered for the public hearing on Monday night, with City Planner Jenny Savely detailing some of the city's proposed rules for medicinal cannabis. The city's proposed ordinance blends state regulations, local amendments based on pharmacies and liquor stores’ guidelines.
The board voted 7-1 to recommend the city adopt the ordinance as written. The lone vote against was Gus Hildenbrand, who said after the meeting that he believed the ordinance allowed for “more criminal activity."
The city’s ordinance follows the base of the state's regulations, including prohibiting facilities from locating within 1,000 feet of churches, schools and childcare centers. Dispensaries also cannot locate within 1,500 feet of other dispensaries. State regulations and the proposed ordinance note dispensaries must be placed under commercial or mixed-use zones, while both processing and cultivation facilities will go into agricultural zones.
The proposed ordinance also comes with additional regulations. The city added funeral homes and correctional facilities to the list of protected establishments because they offer religious services. The regulations also include the need for planning committee approval for any cultivation center with over 1,500 square feet of growing space. Lastly, the ordinance also prohibits dispensaries cultivation or processing facilities from located in the Fairgrounds subdistrict.
Elliot Johnston of Hempsters, a hemp dispensary in Tupelo, was among the citizens who attended the meeting. He said he was interested in opening a dispensary in the city and that he believed the difference between 1,500 square feet and 2,000 square feet is nominal.
NAACP President Charles Moore said he believed the process of finalizing the city's proposed medical marijuana guidelines was rushed.
“I don’t think it is fair that we rush through this, and we have limited information,” he said, adding that he believed the dispensaries would lead to more illegal cannabis reaching children.
Another resident, Tracy Pipkin, disputed that claim.
“This is more of a medical facility. It is going to be well regulated by the state of Mississippi,” she said, adding that no one under the age of 21 would be allowed into the store.
The Tupelo City Council will hold a follow-up meeting Tuesday afternoon for a work session to discuss the planning committee's ordinance.
Municipalities have until May 3 to decide if they will opt out of permitting the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana within their borders. The residents of any municipality that does so could, via petition, force a special election to allow the citizenry to determine whether the growth and sale of medical cannabis is allowed.