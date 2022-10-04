This illustration provided by the city of Tupelo shows the site plans for a proposed RV park for the Southern Heights neighborhood in Tupelo. Development Services Director Tanner Newman rejected the plans late last week.
TUPELO • The Tupelo Planning Committee upheld a city official's decision to reject a proposed RV resort, Monday night, among a room packed with people opposed to the project.
Tupelo Planning Committee voted 6-0 to deny an appeal from Tupelo resident and business owner Jeremie Richardson rejecting his proposal to build an RV resort in Southern Heights. Development Services Director Tanner Newman rejected the proposal in August.
Committee member Patti Thompson abstained because she owned property adjacent to the proposal.
The project, titled Southern Heights RV Resort, includes 34 RV site hookups, pickleball courts, a community garden, an in-ground pool and other amenities. Richardson proposed the project located on a 16-acre lot off of Williams Street, just south of Theron Nichols Park and just behind his residence.
The committee’s decision followed an hour-long public hearing on Aug. 18 in which more than two dozen residents spoke against the project, claiming it would damage their neighborhood. The resort can locate on the specific lot as use-by-compatibility.
Though he did not speak during the Planning Committee meeting, Newman previously said there was a strong consensus that the project was not compatible with the neighborhood.
There are three conditions for a project receiving approval through use-by-compatibility: The project must not adversely affect health or public safety, must conform to all applicable special requirements and must “be in harmony with the area” and “not be substantially injurious” to property. Newman told the Daily Journal that his disapproval came from a “lack of harmony” with the surrounding neighborhood.
Richardson claimed fewer than 20 residential properties in the area would be affected by the RV park, noting that the lots are adjacent to Theron Nichols Park, the city’s tree farm and his own property.
“No one on the road on the south side would see any RVs as they drive by,” he said.
City Planner Jenny Savely told the committee, per the staff analysis, that she recommended the rejection be upheld.
Richardson has three days to appeal the rejection to the Tupelo City Council. He told the Daily Journal after the meeting that he planned to submit his appeal.
