Southern Heights RV Resort Minor Site Plan

This illustration provided by the city of Tupelo shows the site plans for a proposed RV park for the Southern Heights neighborhood in Tupelo. Development Services Director Tanner Newman rejected the plans late last week.

 COURTESY

TUPELO • The Tupelo Planning Committee upheld a city official's decision to reject a proposed RV resort, Monday night, among a room packed with people opposed to the project.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus