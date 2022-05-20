TUPELO • A citizen’s board meant to foster a better relationship between the Tupelo Police Department and the community it serves will now meet less frequently.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a request from the Citizen's Police Advisory Board to reduce the frequency of its meetings from monthly to every other month due to a handful of challenges, including scheduling and attendance issues.
“I want to be able to give the board members more time to come out and talk to the community, and then talk to us,” said Police Chief John Quaka, who suggested the change. “I want to give our meetings more bang for our buck.”
The Advisory Board voted 8-1 to request the change, with member Orlando Ivy voting against it. The board conducted the vote via email, which was sent to members on March 17. The results were sent to Quaka on March 21.
The city established the 11-member board in response to unrest following the shooting death Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert, by a Tupelo police officer in 2016. The officer fatally shot the 37-year-old Black man after Shumpert fled a traffic stop.
Police Advisory Board Chair Bill Allen said previously the board moved its meetings from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month as a first attempt to increase attendance. He said many members could not maneuver around their jobs to make the morning meetings. After mulling Quaka's suggestion, the board voted to cut the meetings to every other month.
Attendance not sole reason for change
Besides the May 11 meeting, Quaka said the board may have failed to achieve a quorum at one other meeting since the city appointed him in January. At the same time, he said he didn't think it was a common occurrence.
Allen said attendance was just part of the reason for the change, adding he believed, like Quaka, that the new schedule would lead to more productive meetings.
“We have had some attendance problems, but it is a combination of several things,” Allen said. “I personally think it is not a bad idea (to change meeting frequency).”
He said by making the meetings less frequent, it would be more likely for members to find time in their schedules. He also said it would give members more time to attend neighborhood association meetings and get feedback.
Quaka said members would still get monthly crime statistic reports.
“This is not going to quash transparency at all,” Quaka told the council. “I am hoping it will rebrand the police advisory board.”
When asked if any specific members could not make the meetings regularly, Allen said Michael Stegall, who Shelton appointed in 2019, worked night shifts and had trouble attending.
Allen also said mayor-appointed member Bridget Wilson, who works for the Tupelo School District, had trouble attending meetings before the board moved its meetings to the afternoon.
The city ordinance states that any member that misses three consecutive meetings or five meetings in a calendar year is automatically suspended and a vacancy "shall be declared unless four of the remaining committee members shall vote to reinstate such committee member within 30 days." The city council can vote to remove a member with "good cause" as well. Attendance records for members were not immediately available.
When asked if any members qualified for the automatic vacancy, Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said it "had never come to that."
Two appointees’ terms expire in July
The board is comprised of four mayor-appointed positions and one member for each ward selected by council members. Unlike most city committees, ward appointments to the Police Advisory Board do not have to go through the mayor’s approval.
Stegall confirmed he would not seek reappointment because he took a new job that made attending the meetings impossible.
Because Stegall’s term is up in July, Lewis said the administration decided not to take action until then.
“There is no urgency to (fill the seat),” he said. “This is the clean way because they are not meeting again until after his term expires.”
Ward 4 appointee Aaron Washington will finish his second term in July as well. The board has a two-term limit, so Washington cannot seek reappointment, meaning Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis will have to select a replacement. Davis said Thursday that she was working on Washington's replacement.
Mayor Todd Jordan said he knew about upcoming vacancies on the board, and the city was already working to find candidates.
“We are trying to get them filled,” Jordan told the Daily Journal. “It just takes a while. ... But you have to find people who want to serve, and sometimes that is hard to do.”
Quaka called the Police Advisory Board an important arm of the city, giving residents an outlet to air comments and complaints with “someone other than a policeman.” He said he understood that trust in law enforcement has waned in recent years and hopes to build back trust.