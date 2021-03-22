TUPELO • A pair of suspensions at the Tupelo Police Department last week were handed down over violations of a body camera policy, but Mayor Jason Shelton does not anticipate any further disciplinary action related to last week’s detention of a prominent Black civic figure.
Shelton’s administration on Monday released body camera and car camera footage related to the detention last week of Wesley Wells – a detention which prompted Wells to publicly claim he’d been mistreated.
One officer – Dan Porch – was not wearing a body camera at all during the incident. Another – Roy Noe – turns the camera off during the incident.
Noe has claimed that he believed the camera was off and that he was turning it on, when it fact it was already on and he was turning it off, the mayor said.
Shelton also told local reporters on Monday that Porch and Noe were initially suspended without pay and then reinstated on Saturday.
A third officer – Blake Hudson – was wearing his body camera as required by TPD policy and captured much of the entire incident.
The mayor repeatedly expressed disappointment in the failures to rigorously comply with the body camera policy and said that release of the body camera footage was delayed by the need to determine the causes of these policy lapses.
An internal investigation into the detention is nearly complete, but Shelton said he does not believe any additional disciplinary measures will be levied related to the actual conduct of the Wells detention.
Last week City Hall announced the two suspensions without pay as well as a requirement that all three officers involved in the Wells detention undergo sensitivity and de-escalation training.
The mayor told press on Monday that individuals can judge the handling of the detention for themselves and that the sensitivity training was prompted by a failure to maintain adequate COVID-19 protocols.
“I thought it was as much of an issue of the mask as anything,” Shelton said. “I don’t think the officers were as sensitive to that as they should be.”
