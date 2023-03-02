TUPELO — Tupelo officials hope to inject additional funds into the Tupelo Police Department to kick-start efforts to create a real-time intelligence center.
TPD Compliance and Technology Captain Doug Mansell during a work session Tuesday updated members of the Tupelo City Council on the $1.6 million project, which will provide the city’s police department with a wealth of technological upgrades, including real-time surveillance software, body and vehicle camera upgrades, drones and license plate readers.
The project is expected to take roughly five years to complete.
Mansell probed council members on their thoughts about the project and requested an extra $250,000 in funding to help jumpstart the police department’s efforts.
“I, as a councilman, am willing to stretch out as far as we can possibly do … to keep crime out of our area,” Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer said.
Police Chief John Quaka said the department began working on the technology upgrades about a year ago, noting that he has since traveled to both Jackson and Starkville to tour their command centers, which he called “the cutting edge of technology.”
Accounting Compliance Specialist Rosiland Barr said the city currently has $200,000 budgeted for the project. The additional $250,000 requested by the TPD will require a budget amendment.
Barr said she is working alongside Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna to craft the amendment and have it in time for the council’s first meeting in March, scheduled for Tuesday.
The money, Barr said, would come from rollover funds from the previous fiscal year.
The council previously heard from Atlanta-based security software firm Fusus Company as part of the project. Fusus offers software that would link city, school and business security cameras into one continuous web-based network, which would serve as the backbone of the city’s command center. Mansell said the department plans to go with either Fusus or another similar company with plans to spend about $75,000 annually for the software.
Though the term “command center” conjures images of a room with wall-to-wall monitors displaying cameras across the entire city, Mansell noted that the software would be accessible from the onboard computer in police vehicles. Mansell said a physical command center within the police department was a long-term goal.
“We can access (the software) from a fancy room … with a bunch of screens — or from an officer’s car,” he said.
In October, the council approved a contract with Flock Safety for license plate readers as part of the project. Mansell said the new technology has been a valuable asset, noting there have been 54 cases in which the readers played a role, including locating stolen vehicles and individuals with warrants.
The department also ordered four drones and is licensing more officers to operate them.
