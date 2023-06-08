TUPELO — The All-America City is one step closer to completing technology upgrades as part of its effort to establish a real-time intelligence center.
Tupelo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to accept contract agreements with Atlanta-based security software firm Fusus Company for access to its surveillance and intelligence management platform and international police equipment company Axon Enterprise for body and vehicle cameras. These actions form the basis of the city’s new monitoring system.
“Once we have these two things, we will have the nuts and bolts of everything we are looking for,” Police Chief John Quaka said during a Monday afternoon work session. “After that, it is about how broad we want to cast the net.”
The contract with Fusus locks the city into an annual $100,000 payment for the next five years. The agreement comes with access to software that congregates security cameras into one continuous web-based network. Tupelo’s police department will receive 15 pieces of hardware that connect camera systems to the software and one “core,” which helps maintain the data.
Businesses and homeowners can elect to join the network as well. Joining the system does not give the department access to any individual camera system, but in the event of an incident, the department can request access more easily.
The next arm of the intelligence center is the department’s push to overhaul its body and vehicle camera systems, which Quaka said are at their end of lives and no longer under warranty. The three-year contract with Axon, which includes complete replacements every two years, plus installation and maintenance of cameras, will cost the city $1.6 million.
The city will receive a total of 255 cameras, with an initial 85 cameras and two replacements, software, hardware such as docks and mounts, licenses, maintenance and insurance.
Quaka said the department plans to move toward more strict body camera rules, noting as of Tuesday, patrol officers and special operations are the only individuals with a full complement of body cameras. The goal, he said, is to have body cameras for school resource officers and detectives as well.
“We want to start documenting everything we do,” he said, adding that while detectives won’t be required to wear and use body cameras while investigating or speaking with witnesses or suspects, they will be required when executing a search or arrest warrant.
While the idea of a real-time intelligence center may invoke an underground control room filled with monitors displaying cameras city-wide, the reality of the initiative is the center will mostly be web-based, with the ability to access the software through onboard computers in police cruisers.
As part of this effort to modernize the department, the city also previously approved the purchase of license plate readers to be placed around the city and four drones for department use.
