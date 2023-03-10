djr-2022-10-01-news-cameras-arp3

The file photo from October 2022 show cameras installed on a light pole in Tupelo.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — Hoping to catch up with more technologically advanced law enforcement entities in the state, Tupelo elected officials have given the city’s police department the go-ahead to pick the elements necessary to create an advanced citywide monitoring system.

Newsletters

caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you