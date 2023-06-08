TUPELO — A longtime K-9 officer for the Tupelo Police Department was forced to retire Tuesday after attacking his handler and ignoring all commands during a service call, reducing its K-9 unit to just two dogs.
Tupelo City Council voted unanimously to surplus a K-9 officer and give him to Mason’s K-9 Academy in Blue Mountain for rehabilitation or to be euthanized after the dog attacked his partner.
In early May, while on a service call, TPD Corporal Dustin Tutor was tracking a suspect to a raised swimming pool deck with his K-9 partner Paco, who had been in service for the last five years. Tutor stopped to speak with his supervisor for more information, and after the conversation, Paco attacked him. The dog bit Tutor and would not listen to commands to stop. Instead, Tutor had to use his thumb and eventually hand to force the dog to release.
“This is a sad situation…. That’s not uncommon for a dog to bite a handler. What is unusual is that dog did not let go for three minutes,” Police Chief John Quaka said. “I immediately pulled the dog out of service. That is a huge liability for the City of Tupelo."
In a letter submitted to the council, Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler — who previously worked in Southaven as a K-9 handler, trainer and instructor with certification — said, after speaking with Tutor about the incident, that it was not uncommon for dogs to nip at their handler in learning their place in the hierarchy. In attacking Tutor, he said, Paco displayed intent to eliminate the established alpha in the relationship.
“With the majority of working dogs in the police and military field, the working dogs understand their roles as subservient to the actual human handler in charge of them. However, there are several documented instances of working dogs that have tried to ‘take control’ of the hierarchy between handler and K-9,” Chandler wrote, adding that he believed repeated trauma was most likely the cause for Paco’s actions and that it was not the fault of Tutor or Paco’s training.
Chandler, as well as Paco’s Veterinarian Gretchen Ganas, recommended Paco be put down because he would be a danger to re-home or retire. Ganas noted that extended kenneling would only worsen Paco’s new aggressive behaviors.
Quaka noted that with Paco’s early retirement, the department will have to ask for money in the next fiscal year to procure a replacement, the cost of which is an upfront between $13,000 and $14,000 due to their specific training and special breeding. Last year, the department spent $10,600 maintaining their K-9 unit, including food, equipment, board and medical expenses.
At the beginning of the year, Quaka said, the department had four dogs on their K-9 unit, but the department was forced to retire two dogs this year. They now have one dog with the ability to detect narcotics and perform apprehensions and one dog that is used for explosives detection. He said losing the two dogs has put a strain on the department, but he expects to have at least one replacement dog by October and another dog by next year.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.