TUPELO — Amory High School's football team will step onto the blue turf at Tupelo High School's Renasant Field for their first "home" game of the 2023 season Thursday night.
After Amory's football stadium was heavily damaged by an EF-3 tornado with wind speeds exceeding 155 mph on March 24, Tupelo High School and Tupelo Public School District administrators immediately extended an offer for Amory to use their facilities for sports.
As it turned out, playing their home games in Tupelo was the best option.
In past years, other teams have used Tupelo's field when their own grass fields were too wet for play, but no other local team has hosted all of their home football games there, according to THS athletics director Jason Miller.
Amory has three home football games scheduled. Two are on Thursday nights ahead of Tupelo's own home games the following night. Along with this week's game, Amory will hold its homecoming game against Tishomingo County High School on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Tupelo. Ripley High School will travel to Tupelo to play Amory on Friday, Oct. 20.
Amory won't store equipment at Tupelo through the season. They'll treat their home games like away games, bringing their equipment with them each time. Ticket and concession stand revenue will go to Amory.
Throughout the planning process for hosting the team, everyone from the school level to city of Tupelo officials have jumped in to offer a helping hand, THS principal Dr. Melissa Thomas said.
When the Amory Panthers take the field against the Saltillo Tigers for the first of three home games, they'll be welcomed to campus with open arms.
The best way to support Amory's football team, she said, is to show up for a game while they're in town to play.
Many of Tupelo High School's students are excited about attending Amory's game Thursday night, and administrators are confident the greater Tupelo community will do the same.
"I think you'll see a lot of blue and gold here to cheer for black and gold on Thursday," Thomas said.
"We're not doing anything for Amory that any other school around wouldn't do for us," Miller said. "If we were in a bad situation, I have no doubt that if we needed to play our home games at Amory, they would open their facilities up and we'd go over there."
At the end of the day, it's all about Amory's kids, Miller said.
"It's their football team not having to lose a season," Miller said. "We have the facilities; we can accommodate it. That's an opportunity for those students to come over here and have some kind of feeling of a home football season so they don't have to play 10 games on the road."
And for Tupelo High School, it's the perfect opportunity to teach students hospitality and good sportsmanship by example.
"If you are in any form of education, the most powerful tool at your disposal is modeling," Miller said. "If we want our players and our teams to behave a certain way, then they have to see our coaches and our administration doing the same thing."
TPSD superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said he's grateful to the TPSD Board of Trustees for their commitment to helping all of the district's regional partners.
"The Tupelo Public School District does not see itself as an island," Picou said. "We see ourselves as an integral part of a greater Northeast Mississippi community. The Tupelo Public School District community prides itself on social values that reach out to and help our neighbors during times of need."
