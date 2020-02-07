TUPELO • City officials are proposing to expand the town’s go-cup district for alcoholic beverages in the downtown area to give business owners more options to develop their companies.
The Tupelo City Council convened a work session on Jan. 30, where members of Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration presented a plan to include some businesses on West Main Street and the sidewalk area from Green Street to Crosstown into the city’s go-cup district.
“This extension is just for future growth and possibly more events within this area,” Mayor Jason Shelton told the Daily Journal.
The city’s current go-cup district includes downtown’s main commercial area, Fairpark, and some surrounding areas. The proposed extension would include businesses such as The Farmhouse, the former federal building and the Caramel Corn Factory.
Debbie Brangenburg, the city’s downtown main street director, told the Daily Journal that this extension “simply allows options for the private sector redevelopment.”
The beverages in the go-cups are only allowed outdoors in plastic cups designated by the city. Once someone has left a particular establishment with a drink in hand, that same person cannot enter that establishment or any other without discarding the drink.
The city is also proposing to extend the city’s downtown overlay district, which is a zoning tool that will attempt to preserve the architectural characteristics of the downtown area. Although these two proposals are separate issues, they are both intended to expand the scope of the city’s downtown area.
Both of these proposals would directly impact Bev Crossen, the owner of Farmhouse and the former federal building. She told the Daily Journal both of these proposals would be an advantage to her current business and her future plan to have apartments and retail space in the former federal building.
“I am all for it, I’m really excited for it,” Crossen said. “I think it's the next step for having a better and greater downtown. I’m definitely on board.”
Crossen said she thinks the direction the downtown area has been moving toward in the past year is a positive one and believes the go-cup extension is just another benefit to offer citizens.
“This just adds another amenity for downtown,” Crossen said. “We want our young people to come back, so we need to create downtown with a fun atmosphere.”
Jason Harris, the owner of Caramel Corn Factory, has a different view and said he doesn’t really see an advantage for his businesses to be in the go-cup area. Harris and his father, Ken Harris, said they are glad the city is proposing to include them in the overlay district, but think it doesn’t “make sense” to have his business in the go-cup area since the business doesn’t sell alcohol or plan to.
The council first approved the initial go-cup district in March 2018 on a divisive 4-3 vote that, at the time, drew concern from some council members about the the potential effects the ordinance would have on the downtown area. Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer was the swing vote on the ordinance who had some concerns at the time. He ultimately voted to approve the ordinance.
Since he expressed his skepticism in 2018, Palmer said he thinks the go-cup area has done “very well” and thinks the law enforcement has done a great job of patrolling the downtown area and making sure the ordinance is carried out safely.
“The first time we approved this was on a trial basis,” Palmer told the Daily Journal. “Since then, we haven’t had hardly any complaints.”
Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan voted against the initial ordinance and told the Daily Journal he still has reservations about the proposed extension.
“I voted against the to-go cups downtown,” Bryan said. “However, I understand why they did it because they have so much going on downtown.”
Bryan said this extension is different and he doesn’t understand why this extension is needed.
“We have a lot of things going on downtown, and I get the to-go cups. Then, to extend it all the way to Crosstown I don’t see the need,” Bryan said. “It’s kind of like ‘Really why are you doing it?’ There aren't any restaurants there.”
Mayor Jason Shelton said he backs the idea and thinks this will be a good extension for future businesses and growth.
“There have been no problems with the go-cup ordinance,” Shelton said. “It has increased the police presence downtown, and it’s been a positive thing for the city.”
The administration is expected to present the issue to the council at another work session in the future.