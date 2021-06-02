TUPELO • City officials on Tuesday night agreed to purchase a duplex on Blair Street next to the Scottish Inn for $105,000 as part of the city’s strategy to remove blighted properties in town.
After meeting in a brief closed-door executive session, the Tupelo City Council unanimously voted to purchase the property from Tupelo-based Clegg Enterprises, which is owned by Milton Clegg, according to business filings with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
Mayor Jason Shelton told the Daily Journal that the duplex will be demolished in the near future.
After the building is razed, Shelton said city leaders have no immediate plans about what will happen to the property, but the general goal is for something new to be constructed in its place.
“We don’t want to just keep it forever,” Shelton said of the property. “Eventually, we want to get it back on the tax rolls.”
Since Shelton is not running for a third term, the long-term decision over what will happen with the property after the duplex is demolished will rest with the new mayoral administration and new members of the City Council.
In recent years, city officials have taken great strides to reduce blighted properties in town by purchasing them and turning them around selling it to private businesses to either develop new residential or commercial units in its place.
The general election for municipal offices is on June 8, and the term for new city officials begins on July 1.