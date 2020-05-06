TUPELO • After multiple deliberations in private executive sessions, city leaders on Tuesday night agreed to purchase the former Gravlee Lumber Company building on Spring Street and the former Ice Plant building located nearby on Broadway Street for $410,000.
The Tupelo City Council voted 6-1 to approve Mayor Jason Shelton's request to purchase the downtown area property. Future plans for the property are still being worked out by local leaders, but they hope the two buildings can be used for outdoor entertainment venues in the future.
The vote comes at a time when municipalities across the state are anticipating sales tax revenue to decline because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the council cut the city's budget by $2.5 million to make up for an estimated shortfall. The city has also implemented a hiring freeze, barred city departments from purchasing new vehicles and largely banned employees from traveling to events.
“I understand that the perception could be that now’s not the time to buy, but the reality is this is exactly when we have to invest in the city,” Shelton told the Daily Journal after the vote. “We’re going to have a slow year, so we have to be poised for economic activity in the city of Tupelo. It will take about a year to get these things built and done."
In executive session, the council also provisionally indicated approval of plans to sell a plot of city-owned land for around $200,000 to offset a portion of the costs for the downtown purchase. No official action was taken on the land sale, and details have not been made public yet.
Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer, told the Daily Journal in a statement that the city has other cash resources such as interest earnings that have not been allocated and drainage project funds that can be redirected to offset the cost of the purchase.
“I’m not oblivious to the fact that some people will say this is bad timing,” Shelton said. “We are financially strong as a city. That doesn't mean we won’t be hurting. You look at any point in history when there’s a depression or recession and the people with the means to invest during those low times come out really great on the other end because you’re able to buy low and then watch it grow.”
Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer was the lone dissenting vote and said at the meeting he believed this purchase would send the wrong message to the community.
“I think it’s a very bad time to show our citizenship that we’re spending money for things that we want,” Palmer said. “I just think it’s a bad time.”
Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan has previously voted against the city purchasing some pieces of property, but ultimately decided to approve Tuesday night’s request. Bryan told the Daily Journal that he decided to approve the request because he believes the city is still in good financial shape and cannot stop investing in future projects.
"We are fortunate to have the money and the resources that we have,” Bryan said. “Yes, we are taking a hit and if we manage our money properly, we can cut back on some services and still move forward. “
The city is not purchasing the Silver Moon Club or what is commonly referred to as the “Ice House,” which is adjacent to the Gravlee building. The club will continue to operate independently of the recent purchase.
It is not immediately known if the city will sell the Gravlee and Ice Plant property to a developer or sign a long-term lease with an entity to develop the property.