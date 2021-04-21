TUPELO • City leaders on Tuesday night voted to purchase two plots of land near the Elvis Presley Birthplace, which will now allow the city to own nearly all the property surrounding the birthplace.
The Tupelo City Council unanimously approved an agreement to purchase the land on Elvis Presley Drive for $60,000 in taxpayer funds. The amount represents that value placed on it by a city-hired appraiser.
Stephen Reed, the city’s assistant attorney, told members of the council the owner of the parcels of land would not agree to sell the land for anything less than $70,000. The Elvis Presley Birthplace Foundation, which manages the day-to-day operations of the birthplace, agreed to pay the remaining $10,000 to complete the purchase.
The city will now own all property in the general area of the birthplace, except one small plot of land, where a residential house is currently located.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, said that there are no immediate plans to construct anything on the plots of land. They were primarily purchased to prevent other houses or development from coming into the area and clashing with the overall mission and tone of the birthplace.
“It’s just to secure the property and secure the surrounding of the birthplace,” Lewis said. “You wouldn't have other development coming in there.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer both said the decision to purchase the property was a good move for the city because it will give the birthplace foundation more room to operate the attraction more efficiently.