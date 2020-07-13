TUPELO • As a Major Thoroughfare-funded project to widen Jackson Street advances, the city will acquire a piece of the Romie’s Grocery parking lot at a total expense well above market value.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday, July 7, unanimously approved a request to buy part of the front parking lot at Romie’s Grocery for $65,000, a price in excess of what officials say is the appraised value of $10,000.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that when city leaders were finalizing plans to widen Jackson Street, they realized that if more property was acquired, the city could install a right-hand turn lane and a left-hand turn lane at the Gloster Street intersection. The purchase of the Romie’s property is necessary for those plans.
The city plans to use the property to widen Jackson Street, remove the parking in front of the restaurant and install a curb in front.
“In our opinion, we were damaging the front of that business by taking 10 parking places away from him, but the safety of the road was more of an issue,” Lewis said.
Typically, when public bodies wish to purchase property, they must obtain two appraisals for the land and purchase it at fair market value. But Ben Logan, the city attorney, said at the council meeting that the city was able to acquire the property for more than the fair market value by reaching an “administrative settlement” for the property.
According to state law, when taxpayer funds are being used for a public project, a public body may purchase property related to the project using an administrative settlement if the acquisition of the land is in the larger interest of the public and when one party rejects an offer to buy or sell the land at fair market value.
“When state funds pay for all or a portion of the acquisition, the purchasing person, agency or other entity shall prepare a written statement explaining the reasons that justified the purchase price exceeding the amount offered as just compensation, including any anticipated trial risks, and any available information supporting an administrative settlement,” the law states.
Representatives from Romie’s Grocery did not immediately return a request for comment.
Logan said negotiations to acquire the needed property from Romie’s went on for eight or nine months.
Of the $65,000 in acquisition costs, the appraised property value of $10,000 will come from the Major Thoroughfare Program budget.
The remaining $55,000 is considered the administrative settlement. Lewis said he is not sure where in the city’s budget the $55,000 will come from and has not had conversations with the city’s chief financial officer about that decision, but it may come out of the city’s road fund.
This recent purchase from the city is the third additional piece of property the city has acquired for the Jackson Street project. In January, the City Council voted to purchase two plots of land – one from Traylor’s Detail Shop and one from Magruder Investments – adjacent to one another for a combined price of $45,000. City leaders have now spent around $110,000 purchasing right of ways for the Jackson Street widening project.
Greg Pirkle, the chairman of the city’s Major Thoroughfare Program Committee, told the Daily Journal that this purchase is motivated by a desire to improve safety for Tupelo drivers while also being fair to small businesses.
“There are instances like this where we have opportunities to make a difference in the traffic, and we really do need to pay what’s fair to the property owner to make sure their business continues,” Pirkle said.
Early estimates from city leaders indicate the Jackson Street widening project going from Clayton Avenue to Madison Street is projected to cost approximately $8.7 million. The city’s purchase of new property comes at a time when the Major Thoroughfare Program is projected to face a $1 million shortfall in its current phase, though the City Council is expected to supply from the general fund any money needed to complete current projects.
Pirkle said that he did not think the extra expense will cause any major financial impact on the program.
City leaders anticipate that the construction in front of Romie’s will begin sometime in August.