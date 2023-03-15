featured Tupelo Reads event featuring Jamie Ford rescheduled for March 28 By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Blake Alsup Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 15, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Virginia Toliver, center left, and Lisa Reed announce the two new books from Jamie Ford for this year's "Tupelo Reads" at the Lee County Library on Oct. 26, 2022. Thomas Wells I Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUPELO — The annual Tupelo Reads author event has been rescheduled for noon on Tuesday, March 28, at the Lee County Library.Originally scheduled for February 1, the event was postponed due to weather-related travel cancellations.Bestselling author Jamie Ford is set to deliver a lecture at noon, followed by a question-and-answer session and book-signing.Tupelo Reads selected two of Ford's books this year: "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet," his debut novel published in 2009, and "The Many Daughters of Afong Moy," his latest novel released in August 2022. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Alsup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you