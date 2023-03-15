djr-2022-1017-news-tupelo-reads-twp3

Virginia Toliver, center left, and Lisa Reed announce the two new books from Jamie Ford for this year's "Tupelo Reads" at the Lee County Library on Oct. 26, 2022.

 Thomas Wells I Daily Journal

TUPELO — The annual Tupelo Reads author event has been rescheduled for noon on Tuesday, March 28, at the Lee County Library.

