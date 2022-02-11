In this file photo from April 29, 2021, Lisa Reed, center, holds up a copy of this year's featured book for the Tupelo Reads program, "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger, at the Lee County Library in Tupelo. After being delayed multiple times, Krueger will visit Tupelo to speak about his novel on Feb. 23.
TUPELO • After being delayed three times because of the pandemic, the author event for the 11th annual Tupelo Reads program finally has a date.
William Kent Krueger, author of "This Tender Land," will speak at the Lee County Library in Tupelo on Feb. 23. The book was announced as the latest entry in the citywide community reading program in April 2021.
Krueger was originally set to speak at the library in October, followed by a visit to Tupelo High School where he would've spoken to English classes.
The event was first delayed by a couple of months, and again twice more.
Lisa Reed, chairperson of Tupelo Reads, said when she reached out to Krueger again in January, he was eager to visit Tupelo for the event.
"I've had so many people tell me that they've really enjoyed this book," Reed said.
Krueger will travel to Tupelo after a trip to Savannah, Georgia, where he'll headline and deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Savannah Book Festival.
Krueger is looking forward to speaking in Tupelo. He told Reed that one of the joys of being an author is having the opportunity to visit new places.
Set in 1932, "This Tender Land" tells the story of four children who run away from an orphanage in Minnesota and travel down the Mississippi River towards St. Louis, Missouri, on a life-changing odyssey.
The book has it all, Reed said — adventure, danger, romance, happiness, sadness.
"I think it's a great book to have a community conversation around," Reed said.
"This Tender Land" spent almost six months on the New York Times bestseller list after it was published in September 2019.
Krueger's other writings include the standalone novel "Ordinary Grace," and "Lightning Strike," the latest novel in the Cork O'Connor mystery series.
The event, which will be live-streamed at facebook.com/leecountylibraryms, begins at noon on Feb. 23, 2022, at the Lee County Library. Masks are encouraged. Krueger will sign books after the event.
During his stop in Tupelo, Krueger will also be interviewed by Jack Reed at Reed's GumTree Bookstore about his Cork O'Connor mystery series.