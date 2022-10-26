TUPELO • Organizers of Tupelo's annual community reading program have selected two books by New York Times bestselling author Jamie Ford for its 12th year.
Ford's debut novel, "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet," published in 2009, and her latest, "The Many Daughters of Afong Moy," released in August, will be featured as this year's selections for Tupelo Reads, representatives of the program announced on Wednesday during an unveiling ceremony at the Lee County Library.
Tupelo Reads chairman Lisa Reed said during the unveiling that both books explore the Chinese American experience.
"Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet" does so through the life of the main character, Henry Lee, as 12-year-old during World War II and 44 years later as a widower with a college-aged son.
"The Many Daughters of Afong Moy" follows Dorothy Moy, Washington's former poet laureate who channels her mental health struggles into her art, as she connects with past generations of women in her family through an experimental treatment designed to mitigate inherited trauma. Today Show host Jenna Hager Bush, who will serve as an executive producer on an upcoming TV adaption of the novel, selected "The Many Daughters of Afong Moy" as her Read With Jenna book club pick in August.
Reed said both novels will give readers plenty to think about and discuss.
"We hope people will read both of them or pick one of them," she said. "We want to have a conversation about books."
The Tupelo Reads community reading program — a partnership between Tupelo Reads, the City of Tupelo, Reed's GumTree Bookstore and the Lee County Library — is meant to foster community around reading and conversation.
Ford, described as an entertaining speaker with a great sense of humor, will travel from his home state of Montana to Tupelo for "Lunching with Books" at noon on Feb. 1. A book-signing will follow.
During his stop in the All-America City, Ford will visit Tupelo High School to speak with students about his work. Reed encouraged attendees and other members of the community to read the books before Ford's visit.
Copies of both will be available for purchase at Reed's GumTree Bookstore and available to the public to borrow from the Lee County Library.
