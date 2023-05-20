TUPELO — The All-America City is making progress on its redistricting plan but not without opposition from local advocates.
The Tupelo City Council held a public hearing Tuesday night, allowing input from the public on its proposed redistricting plan. Those who spoke had concerns ranging from equity to possible Voting Rights Act violations.
The Voting Rights Act, among other things, protects the voting power of racial minorities.
The redistricting process is being driven by population shifts within the city. According to the 2020 census, Tupelo’s average population deviation was 39%, well above the 10% threshold that state law says makes redistricting mandatory.
In November, the council approved a contract with Three Rivers Planning & Development District, which redrew the map, bringing it within an acceptable deviation of 9%.
When redistricting, the city must follow a slew of rules put in place by the 1965 Voting Rights Act, as well as rules laid out by the state and federal constitutions. These rules include creating contiguous, compact districts within the ideal size that maintain incumbents within them, follow current ward lines as much as possible and follow natural boundaries such as major highways, rivers and railroads.
The city must also preserve majority-minority districts — Ward 4 and 7 in Tupelo’s case. Under the proposed changes, both will maintain a majority Black population, although Ward 7’s minority population will drop slightly from 66.8% to 63.2%.
That's a sticking point for some area residents and voting rights advocates, including Jeffrey Gladney, pastor of Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church. Gladney said he believes the proposed changes will weaken minority voting power. The church currently stands in Ward 5, but the new plans see it move to Ward 3.
“We want to make sure that lines are drawn favorably,” he said. “It should be if it can be across the board, but any district could be African American or white… . If we do something that would shift the balance of power away from the Black community, other towns around us tend to follow.”
Charles Penson, pastor of Lane Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and local politico, said the proposed redistricted map is flawed because it splits a census block between wards 7 and 3.
“I want the assurance that this plan complies with the criteria to ensure one person, one vote,” he said before offering his services to craft a new map. “Split (census) blocks address the contiguity requirement, and if a block is split to enable passage from one district to another, that is illegal.”
The census block in question is currently on the border of wards 3 and 7. A portion of Williams Street and Oak Leigh Drive are currently in Ward 7, but the residents cannot get to their homes in the area without traveling through Ward 3. The new map places that stretch of road within Ward 3, splitting the census block but reconnecting the neighborhood.
Penson said splitting the census block is illegal because there is no way to know how many voters ended up in Ward 3 from Ward 7, only how many households there are. This theoretical imbalance is at the heart of his argument.
But City Attorney Ben Logan said splitting census blocks isn’t necessarily illegal so long as it doesn’t dilute the strength of a minority-majority voting percentage. In this case, Logan said the effects of the area being split from its census block are nominal.
“I do not agree that splitting a small block is constitutionally flawed,” Logan said.
But not all the city’s council members are on board with the proposed changes. Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones said she plans to vote against the map as is, believing the city made needlessly convoluted changes to the city’s district lines.
Jones also said her requests to expand her ward east and west rather than north and south, as the proposal does, were ignored.
Although Logan said he’d be happy to look at alternate plans, he believes Jones’ proposal would weaken the strength of the minority-majority voting power in Ward 7 too far, thus breaking one provision of the Voting Rights Act.
“We will not accept a plan that weakens the voting power of a minority district,” Logan said.
Part of the issue of Ward 7 expanding west into Spring Lake is that Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston currently lives within that neighborhood, and part of the guidelines for redistricting is that the city cannot move incumbents from their neighborhoods.
Penson, who said he was working on an alternative map, said his proposal will split the neighborhood as part of recouping Ward 7’s population loss. Logan said the city hopes to avoid splitting neighborhoods between wards.
Lee County NAACP chapter president Charles Moore said Thursday the issue boils down to the map designers and city officials ignoring Jones’ requests. He said he believes splitting Spring Lake between wards would not weaken the strength of minority voters in Ward 7.
Logan, meanwhile, argued that splitting the Spring Lake neighborhood would not only weaken Ward 7’s minority-majority but also break a core tenant of redistricting states that maps should not break communities of interest, like neighborhoods.
Moore also threatened to sue the city if it moves forward with the redistricting map as is.
“In this ward, the representation needs to be intact,” Moore said. “I ask that the city council and those that work with the city council would do their due diligence so we don’t have to move forward on litigation outside of this room, but we are prepared to do that as well.”
The council will meet May 23 for a work session that will further detail the redistricting plan and further address community input. The final vote will be held during a special-called meeting on June 1.
