TUPELO • City leaders on Tuesday night voted to renew an ordinance that temporarily expands Tupelo’s leisure and recreation district to the entire city.
The renewal will allow all restaurants in the city with an active Alcohol and Beverage Control permit to continue to sell go-cups of alcohol to customers via drive-thru or curbside means.
The City Council unanimously voted to approve the temporary revision, which was largely viewed by many as a way to support local businesses seeking alternative ways to generate revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a good thing,” Mayor Jason Shelton told the Daily Journal about the ordinance. “It’s helped restaurants that are struggling to survive.”
The council in April initially voted to temporarily expand the district’s boundaries, and the ordinance required the council to renew the ordinance after 90 days. Some council members previously objected the proposal.
Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan voted against the initial change in April, citing concerns that the boundary expansion could lead to an increase in drunken driving. However, Bryant voted in favor of renewing the ordinance because there was little need to “rehash everything” from previous debates.
“This had already passed,” Bryan told the Journal. “I just went ahead and voted yes.”
A leisure and recreation district is a geographic area in a city or county where restaurants and bars can serve mixed drinks to patrons and allow them to leave the premises with an open container of alcohol.
Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre told the elected officials that local law enforcement has not had any issues with patrons not following the rules.
To purchase a to-go mixed drink, a patron 21 or older must also purchase at least $10 worth of food. The drink must have a lid on it and not be larger than 20 ounces. Once someone has purchased an alcoholic beverage, they cannot consume it while they are driving back to their residence. People will be able to purchase the drinks from 10 a.m. on Monday through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.
Neil McCoy, the director of the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, told the Journal that the local restaurant association requested that the city renew the ordinance and a majority of the restaurants are “still struggling with limited seating” and other safety requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The temporary ordinance will be in force for at least 90 more days or until the governor declares that a state of emergency no longer exists statewide because of the virus.