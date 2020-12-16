TUPELO • Tupelo residents in early February will decide whether to renew the town’s unique road-building program for another five years or end it after a 30-year run.
On Tuesday, the Tupelo City Council unanimously approved a resolution at its regular meeting calling for a Feb. 2, 2021, special election for voters to approve the seventh phase of Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare Program, which is funded through a self-imposed 10 mill tax levy.
“I’m not surprised by the vote because the City Council has always been supportive of the program and helped move the community forward,” said Greg Pirkle, chairman of the thoroughfare committee.
Every five years, city voters must decide to impose the added tax on themselves in exchange for better roads or or reject the program. Historically, voters have approved the program’s renewal with high margins, although turnout is typically very low.
The City Council last month voted to approve a list of road building priorities and maintenance projects submitted by the all-volunteer thoroughfare committee.
For Phase VII, priority projects include widening most of Jackson Street into three lanes, widening Eason Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road, and widening Veterans Boulevard from Main Street to Hamm Street into three lanes.
Other projects planned for a potential Phase VII include widening portions of Airpark Road, Elizabeth Street and Hamm Street, but these are not priority projects.
These projects can be altered in the future, but city officials must solicit input from citizens through a public hearing and give proper notice of the public hearing in advance to take away or add any projects to the list.
The council’s vote means Tupelo residents will have the option to participate in at least three different municipal elections over the next year. Additionally, Tupelo residents can vote in at least two elections for mayor and City Council, with the primary occurring on April 6 and the general election on June 8.
Even though the thoroughfare election is a city-administered election, city officials do not want to conduct the thoroughfare vote on the same day as municipal elections for mayor and City Council seats.
Despite a special election carrying an estimated cost of $40,000 in taxpayer dollars, Pirkle said he believes conducting a separate vote on the future of the thoroughfare program to be important. Pirkle said he wants people who feel strongly for or against the program to show up on election day, although he ultimately hopes people vote to continue the program.
“This is not a vote tied to any one candidate,” Pirkle said.
Now that city leaders have officially set the date of the election, Pirkle and leaders of the thoroughfare committee are beginning to campaign and encourage Tupelo residents to vote in favor of renewing the program.
Members of the committee and supporters of the program now have around six weeks to raise awareness of the election date and encourage people to vote in favor of the program, while still in the middle of a pandemic.
In a typical year, the program’s leadership would speak to civic clubs and other groups in town. But the severity of the pandemic will hamper those opportunities and force supporters to speak to people virtually and conduct campaigns through social media or other forms of advertising.
Lucia Randle, Tupelo’s communications director, at the committee’s latest meeting suggested some advertising and campaigning techniques leaders could utilize to encourage people to participate in the election, including creating graphics and shooting video of people endorsing the program.
Pirkle afterward admitted that social media could be a wise avenue to explore, but also recommended supporters of the committee solicit private business owners to help sponsor advertisements in local media.