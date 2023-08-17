TUPELO — Tupelo residents will see a slight increase to their utility bills following three years of stable rates.
The Tupelo City Council voted unanimously this week to approve changes to raise electric rates for residents and commercial businesses as well as fees for connections, hook up and taps. The increases are effective Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
Though the customer charge stayed the same with this year’s changes, rates for commercial and residential usage by kilowatt hour were raised for the summer, winter and spring months. Residents' rates will increase by $0.00168 a kilowatt hour. This translates to an increase of about $1.60 per $100, Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons said.
Timmons said the rates had to increase to follow the 1.6% increase the Tennessee Valley Authority increase in rates, noting that the city had been fortunate the rates had not increased in previous years due to pandemic relief on TVA’s side.
Another wrinkle in the situation that caused the increase is TVA’s recent expenditures to improve the winterization of their equipment following the rolling blackout customers experienced last winter. Timmons said, with increased expenditures, the utility provider had to adjust prices.
The increase to tapping new water and sewer lines, Timmons said, came from rising costs of materials. The prices fluctuate depending on the size of pipe, if paving is involved and other factors. The increases range from as little as $250 to as much as $1,225 or more depending on material costs.
He noted tapping lines for new construction involves breaking pavement, repaving, tapping water and sewer lines, installing pipes, placing crushed stone and other material costs, all of which rose over the last three years. Timmons said the city will re-evaluate costs again in three years.
“Just shows you the increase we’ve had from the start of the pandemic to now,” he said. “We never have impacted the regular customers. It is the up to the individual homeowner to pay for that fee.”
