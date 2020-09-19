TUPELO • Since 1991, the Major Thoroughfare Program has remade the city’s transportation infrastructure. Now plans are underway now to answer a key question: what’s next?
In 2021, Tupelo voters will be asked in a citywide referendum whether they want to renew the 10-mill tax levy that funds the Major Thoroughfare Program. If the renewal vote is "yes," Tupelo’s unique road-building program will continue for another five years.
“You can certainly see where the program has made a difference,” said city engineer Dennis Bonds. “I think the program sells itself.”
But before voters have their say, the volunteer leadership committee that steers the program has to put forward a slate of projects for what would be the seventh phase of Major Thoroughfare.
From the look of things, they are right on the cusp of doing so.
The committee met last week, previewed the projects recommended by a subcommittee and made preliminary plans to vote in November on their priorities.
From there, the Tupelo City Council has only to call the election and set a date.
Last week, Tupelo Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said the administration has budgeted for the Thoroughfare referendum to occur on its own next year, even though municipal elections will also occur next year.
As always, the scope of the Major Thoroughfare Program’s needs exceeds the amount of revenue the tax levy is expected to generate over five years.
At last week’s meeting, Phase VII subcommittee chair Stuart Johnson reminded everyone of this sobering reality.
“This is close to $40 million in projects, but we won’t get there,” Johnson said. “We will get closer to $27.5 million.”
Current plans call for 25% of the program’s revenue to be dedicated for maintenance and repair of certain roadways. The remaining funds will go to the expansion of current roads and the possible construction of new ones.
Jackson Street remains a major focus for the committee, as it was in the soon-to-be-concluded Phase VI. The construction of a middle turning-lane on Jackson Street, between the intersections of Clayton Avenue and Madison Street, is ongoing.
Major Thoroughfare now plans in Phase VII to three-lane the rest of the street, with a few sections being done outside the purview of Thoroughfare.
The Jackson Street work caused some local controversy last year, and questions still linger. When Major Thoroughfare met last week, some residents on the primarily residential East Jackson Street attended and raised additional questions about sidewalks, trees and utilities.
The city engineer wasn’t immediately able to provide many details.
“We would have to get into the design piece of that, and of course we haven’t done that,” Bonds said. “We don’t want to destroy the residential character of the road, but we also know it’s the only other east/west corridor in the city.”
Johnson emphasized that he believes the committee will commit to burying overhead utility wires throughout the residential portion of East Jackson Street, even amid escalating costs related to utility work. The ongoing work on Jackson Street already included underground utilities.
“We felt very strongly about being consistent,” Johnson said.
However, on other projects, high cost estimates make underground utilities look unlikely.
Other projects planned for a potential Phase VII include widening portions of Eason Boulevard, Veterans Boulevard and Elizabeth Street.
The committee might also build a new road to allow traffic on North Gloster to bypass much of the mall area, but estimates for that project would be quite expensive.
Bonds said he compiled the cost estimates by talking to experts and based them on current materials prices. An increase in materials costs – including the cost of asphalt, which is linked to oil prices – would drive up the project’s price tag.
The city engineer also played a role in working with the subcommittee to determine the greatest transportation needs facing the city now and over the coming years.
“I think we’re working off a basis of good, objective information,” Bonds said.