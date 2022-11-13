Tom Robinson, third from left, receives a certificate for his 50-year anniversary in Rotary. Also pictured are, from left, Tom's son, Ty Robinson; wife, Fredda Robinson; and Rotary President Amanda Angle.
TUPELO - The Tupelo Rotary Club has recognized one of its members for a half-century of volunteerism and support.
Tom Robinson was honored by the Rotary Club of Tupelo for 50 years of membership during a special ceremony on Nov. 7. Robinson joined Rotary in 1972 and served as Vice President for the club in 1978 and as President in 1979.
Over the years, Robinson has taken part in various community projects with the club and supported the Rotary International efforts toward the eradication of Polio.
An eight-time Paul Harris Fellow, Robinson has generously supported the Rotary Foundation and has bestowed the PHF honor on his wife, children and grandchildren. Robinson was named Rotarian of the Year in 2015.
A local business owner and U.S. Air Force veteran, Robinson serves as chief executive officer and chairman of Robinson Marketing, where he is active in agency management, including account service for major clients. He received a bachelor’s degree in journalism (advertising-public relations) in 1965 from the University of Georgia. He graduated from U.S. Air Force Officer Training School in San Antonio, Texas, in August 1966 and was commissioned Second Lieutenant.
