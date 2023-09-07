TUPELO - Anthony Spencer has been enamored with Corvettes since he was a kid, and he's not alone.
"A lot of children, they are so fascinated by the cars … the designs, and how they sound," said Spencer, who founded and currently serves as president of a small, Tupelo-based group of Corvette enthusiasts called the Rydin' Smoove Corvette Club.
It's this fascination with the flashy sports cars that drove the club to organize their first car show, set for this Saturday, Sept. 9, in Tupelo. Cars from across the region and beyond — Jackson, Louisiana, Memphis, Arkansas, Alabama, Columbus and more — will be parked in the old Sears lot at the Mall at Barnes Crossing from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
General admission to the event is free, although registering a car costs $35. A portion of that fee will go to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Mississippi.
It's an appropriate beneficiary of the club's efforts for multiple reasons, including one that's personal to Spencer. His love for cars, especially Corvettes, stems from his childhood days of hanging out with his uncles. They'd build race cars, dragsters, trucks and, yes, Corvettes.
"I grew watching them in the shop building race cars late at night and all through the weekend," Spencer said. "That was their life."
As he watched the men work, Spencer became more and more fascinated by the machines.
"I didn't want to do the mechanical work, but I did like the finished part of it," he said. "I wanted to do the driving, but I didn't want to do the building."
Now 43, the Tupelo resident said his love for fast, flashy cars has only grown. He's owned three Corvettes over the years, and currently drives a white 2015 Z51 Stingray.
"The Corvette is so different than any other sports car, muscle car. It's in a class of its own," Spencer said. "You see any year or model of Corvette — at any stoplight or downtown — you're going to look. A Corvette draws attention. It's its own animal."
Rydin' with purpose
Spencer and a group of friends — Sedrick Blanchard, Jerry Hodges, Michael Collier and Pat Young — founded Rydin' Smoove Corvette Club in 2021.
Like a lot of groups, the club began as a casual gathering of people with a shared interest. They'd park their cars outside of Mac's Tire Center, and passersby would stop and comment on the eye-catching vehicles.
"People would stop by and take pictures by the cars. We'd crank them up, and they'd ask questions," Spencer said.
It didn't take long for him to realize the group's common interest could be put to use helping others. One of his goals for the club — which currently has just five members, but has had as many as 12 — is to integrate in the community as much as possible, its members seen as vital public servants.
"We want to be the club that, if you are in need, you can reach out to us," Spencer said. "We're going to do everything in our power to help you out."
The club recently received nonprofit status, and they've been putting it to good use.
Club members hauled pallets of water to people in Aberdeen and Amory following the tornado that devastated portions of Monroe County in March. Just last month, the group wrapped up charitable events in Verona and Okolona. They even gave $500 scholarships to two high school graduates this year.
Although the club's overall mission is to help children, Spencer said they try to help out in any way they can.
"We want to be a club that's about more than just fast, pretty cars," he said. "We want to be role models — to put out positive vibes to somebody who needs them at that moment. We want to be able to give back to the community when the community needs us."
