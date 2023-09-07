imagejpeg_0.jpg.jpeg

This photo, provided by Kera Spencer, shows Rydin' Smoove Corvette Club President Anthony Spencer of Tupelo standing with his 2015 Z51 Stingray. Spencer said he's had a fascination with flashy cars, especially 'Vettes," since childhood.

 COURTESY

TUPELO - Anthony Spencer has been enamored with Corvettes since he was a kid, and he's not alone.

Newsletters

adam.armour@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you