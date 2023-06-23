TUPELO – The cities of both Tupelo and Saltillo will soon search for new chiefs to lead their fire departments.
Tupelo officials announced Friday that Tupelo Fire Chief Kelly Elliott, who took over as leader of the city’s fire department just over a year ago, is resigning to take a position as executive director of the Mississippi State Fire Academy.
In Saltillo, Fire Chief Mark Nowell will also tender his resignation Friday night. He’ll join the Tupelo Fire Department as deputy chief of administration. Officials say the timing of the two resignations is coincidental.
Elliott’s resignation is effective July 1. He took over as Tupelo Fire Chief in March 2022 after an extensive search.
“I am sincerely grateful for the unwavering support from the mayor, council, and exceptional fire department members throughout my time here,” Elliott said in a written statement. “It has been an absolute honor serving alongside TFD members, who are some of the most dedicated individuals, prioritizing the safety and well-being of our community day in and day out. Thank you for allowing me the privilege to be part of this remarkable team.”
Before becoming chief, Elliott served as a firefighter at the department from 1996 to 1998. He also serves as a Mississippi Air National Guard member with the 172nd Airlift Wing as command chief and joined the United States Air Force in 1991.
Mayor Todd Jordan called the announcement “bittersweet.”
“Chief Elliott has shown tremendous leadership and vision for our fire department for the past 16 months,” Jordan said. “He has started and finished programs that will continue to elevate our department. We wish Chief Elliott much success in his new position.”
Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said the administration plans to announce an interim fire chief late next week, adding that most of the council and the mayor will be out of town for a conference until next Thursday. He noted that the mayor can appoint an interim chief without council approval.
Nowell, who was a finalist for Tupelo fire chief during the search that led to Elliot’s hiring, will join the Tupelo Fire Department to replace the retiring deputy chief Bill Wardlaw.
Lewis said the city hoped to fill that position in anticipation of Elliot’s departure, but the timing of Nowell’s resignation and Elliot’s were coincidental.
Since being hired at the Saltillo Fire Chief in the summer of 2008, Nowell has overseen some significant changes. He was instrumental in several water main improvement projects. One project installed a new line and fire hydrants from the industrial park to the downtown area. A separate project replaced a 4-inch line with a 12-inch line to service subdivisions on the west side of the city. Those infrastructure improvements allowed the Mississippi State Rating Bureau lower the rating two notches to its current Class 6 rating.
In the summer of 2022, the city took possession of a brand new 2022 Pierce Sabre Custom Pumper. The $560,000 fire engine is painted Saltillo blue. In order to maintain its existing fire rating, the city is required to have two certified engines, and the previous engine struggled to meet the re-certification minimums.
Earlier this year, Nowell introduced plans for a new $2 million standalone fire station. The county donated land on the north end of the Turner Industrial Park. The state legislature awarded $1 million to the project.
Since the summer of 2001, the Saltillo Fire Department has been housed in a 58,000-square-foot former furniture factory, along with city administration and courts, as well as the water, police and public works departments. That building is 50 years old and no longer suits the needs of the fire department.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.