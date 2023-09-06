TUPELO — City officials have given the green light to add up to $12 million in bonded debt as early as the next fiscal year to pay for a variety of big projects.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to authorize the issuance of up to $12 million in general obligation bonds for capital projects, allowing the sale of the bonds to the Mississippi Development Bank.
“This is reflective of what we need for the … capital fund,” Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna said.
The city previously advertised its intent to issue up to $20 million in general obligation bonds with no protest, which opened the door for Tuesday night’s authorization. The council can come back at a later date to issue more of the remaining $8 million if needed.
The vote does not immediately lock the city into the bond, Hanna said, noting that next week, officials will speak with the Mississippi Development Bank, which puts them two weeks out from issuing the bonds at the earliest.
She said the city plans to watch interest rates and wait for an opportune time to lock in the bond.
Former Tupelo CFO Lynn Norris, who has been assisting in the process, said the market is extremely volatile at the moment, meaning that timing will be crucial. He noted that the city has until June 2026 to issue the bonds.
“We have to go through this process to get everything in place to issue this bond,” he said. “We are in a very volatile time as far as interest rates, so we want to be able to act or react.”
Officials are eying an overall $28 million in projects in the capital plan, and most are eligible for bond money. The city’s estimated revenue as of fiscal year 2023 is $41.6 million, with balanced expenditures. The also city reported $698,838 in debt services in its fiscal year 2023 budget.
