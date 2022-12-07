TUPELO — Tupelo city officials hope to spark renewed interest in the historic preservation commission as almost half its membership is set to retire this year.
The Tupelo Historic Preservation Commission will by the end of December have four of its nine seats vacant, City Planner Jenny Savely said. Two members resigned over the summer and two more have indicated they will not seek reappointment at the end of their term this month, according to Savely.
“The commission itself has made clear what they are looking for is some enthusiastic fresh faces that are engaged in other aspects of community development to connect preservation to revitalization,” Savely said.
The city received two resumes as of Wednesday, said Development Services Director Tanner Newman. He hopes to have all four anticipated vacancies filled by the end of the year.
“We are excited that young professionals are interested in serving on the commission,” he said of the applicants though he declined to identify them. “The overall sentiment that we heard is that these young people want to see downtown Tupelo continues to grow and prosper while keeping preservation in mind.”
The commission has notable power over construction and renovation in the Mill Village neighborhood, where the Tupelo City Council created a local preservation district in 2007.
Within that local preservation district, residents and property owners must receive permission from the Historic Preservation Commission to significantly modify or demolish existing homes and structures as well as to undertake new construction.
The commission’s oversight is intended to ensure that the cohesive historic character of Mill Village is not gradually eroded.
Some other neighborhoods, districts and buildings within the city are on the National Register of Historic Places, but the preservation commission has no permitting authority over these sites unless a local preservation district also exists. The only such local district currently in force is the Mill Village district.
The commission has, however, played a role in efforts to earn National Historic Register status for multiple locations in the city. The body can also apply for and receive grants.
Commission member and former chair Doyce Deas said the commission and its work are vital to the city’s continued success.
“We so desperately need younger people who have the same love and appreciation of historic preservation,” she said. “I want us to be able to hand this over to our young people knowing they are going to fight for preservation.”
Savely said the commission’s requirements for prospective individuals is to have some interest in urban and rural planning and development as well as an interest in historical studies and preservation.
Savely said those interested in applying for the commission can contact her via email at jenny.savely@tupeloms.gov and provide a resume and cover letter by 5 p.m. Dec. 13.
