TUPELO • City officials on June 2 voted to sell the former Natchez Trace Inn property for $207,500 to Southeast Ventures, LLC, a private company that is now expected to revitalize the area.
The City Council agreed to sell the property at its latest meeting. The Natchez Trace Inn building is located on Convention Drive, which is near the Natchez Trace Parkway. The building has been abandoned and neglected for years, and multiple tax liens, at one point, were placed against the property.
Earlier this year, city officials resolved the financial and tax issues associated with the property in court. The building has since been demolished.
City officials have hoped to revitalize the area since it was acquired by the city around eight years ago.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the Daily Journal that this is part of the city’s ongoing strategy of revitalizing blighted areas, which would eventually inject more money into the local economy.
“We want to get this back on the tax rolls,” Lewis said.
Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings said that he believes the city is doing a good thing by selling the property to the private investor.
“I know we bought it for a higher price and sold it for a lower price, but I’m looking at what it’s going to do for the tax base for the city of Tupelo,” Jennings said. “And I think it’s going to be a good thing to enhance that area.”
At the meeting, the city also voted to formally purchase the former Gravlee Lumber building and the old Ice Plant building for $410,000. The Council previously agreed to grant Mayor Jason Shelton the ability to enter into contract to purchase the property. The money the city received from selling the Natchez Trace property would be used to pay for the acquisition of the Gravlee and Ice Plant buildings.