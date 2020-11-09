TUPELO • City leaders have agreed on a date for members of the public to voice their opinions on a proposed slate of road projects set to occur over the next five years for Tupelo’s unique street improvement program.
The Tupelo City Council last week voted to have a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 in the Council Chambers. Citizens will be able to speak on the seventh phase of the city’s Major Thoroughfare Program. The hearing is required by law and will occur during the council’s regular meeting that evening.
“This is for anyone to come forward and to discuss or voice their concerns or opinions on the priorities established by the major thoroughfare committee,” said Kim Hanna, the city clerk and chief financial officer for Tupelo.
The program, thought to be the only one of its kind in the state, has been approved now six times in Tupelo. The program is funded through a voter-imposed 10-mill tax levy. Every five years, city residents must vote to approve the program’s renewal for another phase.
Earlier this month, leaders of the program presented the council with 10 potential road projects that could be completed over the next five years.
For Phase VII, the proposed projects with the highest priority ratings include widening most of West Jackson Street into three lanes, widening Eason Boulevard from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road and widening Veterans Boulevard from Main Street to Hamm Street into three lanes.
Other projects planned for a potential Phase VII include widening portions of Airpark Road, Elizabeth Street and Hamm Street, but these are not priority projects.
The current plan also allocates 25% of the program’s revenue to maintenance and repairs of certain major roadways. The committee worked with city engineers this past year to determine which roadways are set to get maintenance work.
After the public hearing, city leaders say that tentative plans are for the Tupelo City Council to vote on Dec. 15 to put the proposal on the ballot for voters to get the final say of approval. If the Council does approve of the submitted plans, citizens would likely vote in early February on the proposal.