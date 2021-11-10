TUPELO • The city of Tupelo and a former police officer are settling a federal civil rights lawsuit right just as the trial was set to commence.
U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock on Wednesday dismissed a suit brought by former Lt. Michael Russell because the suit has settled or is in the process of settling. The trial was set to begin on Monday in Oxford.
Russell, who is white, alleged in his complaint that police department leadership intentionally blocked his much-lauded community outreach work in a scheme to stop the promotion of Tiffany Gilleylen, a retired Black police officer who herself twice sued the city.
Scott Costello, a city spokesman, emphasized that the city is not admitting any fault.
“All claims have been resolved and the city has admitted no liability," Costello said in a written statement. "We’re glad we’ve come to a resolution where both parties can move on.”
Jim Waide — a prominent trial lawyer in Northeast Mississippi — represented Russell. Following Aycock's order on Wednesday, Waide told the Daily Journal the claims at issue in Russell's suit highlight an ongoing pattern of improper behavior among the upper ranks of the Tupelo Police Department.
"This is one of a series of cases where outstanding police officers have been severely mistreated," Waide said. "Things were not done in the officers' best interest and the best interest of the city."
Russell alleged that bias, discrimination within upper ranks of police department
Russell was the director of the city’s Police Athletic League (PAL) for many years. The league used sports and recreation to connect with children in the community —particularly Black kids from lower income families.
The program was among the most visible and well-known of the city’s community oriented policing initiatives. These initiatives were intended to foster positive relations between Black citizens and the police department.
The program has earned the city accolades, and City Hall, including former Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration, touted the program and Russell’s leadership of it.
However, TPD leadership in 2018 transferred Russell to a vacant leadership position in the patrol division.
Russell said in testimony that he did not want the transfer and claimed it was a way to block Gilleylen from advancing through the department ranks. City leadership rebuffed that claim, saying the transfer was a way to quickly fill an important vacancy with an experienced officer.
However, Deputy Chief Anthony Hill, who is Black, testified that Russell's absence from PAL hurt the program's effectiveness and the department's youth outreach efforts.
Multiple officers also testified in advance of a prospective trial that Allan Gilbert, the former deputy chief, personally disliked Russell. Gilbert has denied these claims.
In addition to the city itself, Russell's suit initially named several police department as defendants in their personal capacity. Aycock tossed those personal claims, but later reconsidered in part and reinstated the personal claim against Gilbert.
Multiple lawsuits against police department have settled in recent years
The settlement of Russell's litigation will be the fourth lawsuit against the police department the city has settled in six years.
Gilleylen herself settled two suits against the police department over different instances in which she says her bids for promotion were blocked based on her race.
Another former police officer, Jennifer Baker, filed a wrongful termination suit, claiming she was fired as retaliation for opposing a de facto ticket-writing quota policy and for disputing the police department's overtime practices. That suit settled midway through a trial.
All of the settlements involving these suits have been under confidential terms, including the amounts paid to the plaintiffs.