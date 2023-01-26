TUPELO — Renovations to Tupelo’s popular skate park continue to pick up steam, with contractors this week clearing out the old obstacles to make way for all new concrete fixtures.
“People are very excited,” said Matt Robinson, owner of local skateboard shop Change and president of the local skateboard association. “The kids can’t believe it's happening.”
In September, the city contracted with Seattle-based construction company Grindline Skateparks to dismantle and rebuild the Hank and Helen Boerner Skatepark, located in Ballard Park, for $572,000. Early this month, the skate park was shuttered and work began in earnest.
Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said work has progressed smoothly, noting that contractors have removed all the old metal obstacles and have prepared the existing concrete for construction.
“We are really excited about this,” Farned said. “We are looking forward to what this is going to mean to the community.”
Farned said the city hopes to open the park to the public again by the end of June. Officials previously said they originally hoped to recycle the obstacles, but wear and rust had rendered the old pieces unsalvageable.
Robinson praised Grindline, noting that they had a deep history with skateboarding culture, starting as a group of local skaters in their community building the now-famous do-it-yourself park Burnside Skatepark in Portland, Oregon. He said it was important for any entity building skate parks to consult and work with skateboarders.
“We couldn’t be happier with the guys coming to do (the construction),” he said. “I’m out there with those guys working with them on a regular basis. We aren’t making huge changes, just small adjustments to make (the park) more skateable.”
Both Robinson and Farned said they see the construction of the park as a catalyst for more high-level skating in the city. It’s a hole Robinson believes desperately needs filling. On a local level, he believes the new park will spark interest from neighboring communities to construct parks in their own backyards.
On a larger scale, Robinson said he believes the new park will bring in more pro-level skaters to Tupelo.
As for local skaters, the closing of the park has left them with few options of where to practice. Robinson said that while local skaters are mourning the loss of the park, they are optimistic about the upgrades.
In the meantime, Robinson said he has seen more skaters at his shop, which has a skateboarding bowl.
“The skate community feels this temporary loss,” he said. “On rainy days, they are here skating the bowl, but on sunny days, you definitely feel the loss. They are feeling just how much that place means to them.”
