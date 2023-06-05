TUPELO — Local skaters from a town of just under 40,000 people competed and won against cities hundreds of thousands of residents to win this year’s Red Bull Terminal Takeover.
The beverage company’s annual skate competition tasks 10 teams from across the country to create 90-second videos showcasing their skateboarding skills inside the MSY Airport Terminal in New Orleans.
Besides Tupelo, this year’s competitors hailed from Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Birmingham, Alabama; Houston, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans, Louisiana; Pensacola, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Tarpon Springs, Florida.
The winning video was selected via an online voting process, making Tupelo’s win against cities with five, 10 or — in Denver’s case — 17 times the population even more of a case of David downing Goliath.
Matt Robinson, owner of Change, Tupelo’s skateboard shop and the sponsor of the winning team, said the community pulled behind the local team in ways he couldn’t have imagined.
“It was neck-and-neck,” Robinson said of the last days of voting, which wrapped up at the end of last week. Red Bull announced Tupelo as the winning city on Saturday.
Robinson said Tupelo’s win resulted from the video being shared repeatedly throughout local social media.
“Everybody’s aunt and cousin, people with no connection to skateboarding, just really took it on as a community pride thing,” Robinson said. “Never in my life have I seen the word skateboarding in so many people’s mouths across Mississippi in such a positive way.… Those other cities have the population, but we have the community.”
Performing skaters included Carter Riley, John Presley, Jeremy Luttrell, Willie Nelson, Wallace Owen, Skyler King and Brandon Hayes, who also filmed the piece.
Helen Boerner, a Tupelo Skate Board member who, along with her late husband, Hank, is the namesake of Tupelo’s skatepark, said she got calls and messages from people constantly from within and without the city showing support and acknowledging their daily voting.
The Boerners were instrumental in the construction of Tupelo’s skatepark, built at Ballard Park in 2004 and renovated earlier this year.
The winning team earned a $5,000 grant to the cause of their choosing. Robinson said the organization will use the money to build an entry-level skatepark, filling the void in beginner skating in the city after the Boerner skatepark was upgraded to intermediate to advance levels.
Meanwhile, Robinson said local law firm Mama Justice announced will match the prize with a $5,000 donation through its Macon a Difference Foundation. Corey Seawright, owner of Mississippi Premier Inspections, committed another $1,000 for the park as well.
Robinson said he was excited that local businesses have bought in on skateboarding in the community and have pitched in.
