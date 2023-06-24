TUPELO - Smoke rises from the rooftop of a building in downtown Tupelo, filling the air with the warm scent of fire, tobacco and spices. The din of conversation, boisterous and joyful, rises with it.
During the next half-hour or so, more and more members of Tupelo Smokes Cigar Club join in to celebrate the club’s 10th anniversary. Each is greeted with light fanfare as they step onto the rooftop, grab a drink at the small bar set up there, and light up a fresh cigar.
Amy Whatley of Tupelo is one of the early arrivals. A member for nine of the club’s 10 years, Whatley was Tupelo Smokes’ first female member.
When asked what brought her to the club — and cigar smoking in general — Whatley grins and shrugs.
“You pick your vices,” she says.
From nearby, Kayla Simpson — one of Whatley’s best friends both inside and outside of the club — lowers a cigar from her lips and lets loose a wry laugh.
“It’s not as bad as meth,” she says. “I’m going to smoke a cigar; I’m going to eat a doughnut and drink booze. Don’t judge me.”
Besides the love of a good cigar, there is often little connective tissue running among the 35 or so members of Tupelo Smokes. They come from different backgrounds, may share disparate political points of view or spiritual beliefs.
In fact, that seems to be the point.
“Cigars sort of level the playing field,” Whatley says. “No matter what walk of life you’re from, you can enjoy (a cigar). Whether you’re a forklift driver or a CEO, you can sit in a room and have a conversation, and nobody cares where you’re from or what you do.
“This …,” she says, holding out the smoldering cigar between her fingers, “... just bonds us in a way that other things don’t.”
Simpson nods.
“What sold me on becoming a member and really getting into this world is going into a room and knowing someone who was in the custodial business and a doctor are just sitting there and having a conversation,” she says. “They’re just people.”
What a cigar lover does for a living, how much money they have, doesn’t matter. The club’s membership includes a mix of entrepreneurs, business leaders and blue-collar workers.
“It’s just a unique environment,” Simpson says. “You’re no longer a title; you’re no longer a dollar amount; you’re just a person. Cigars are a great equalizer in society.”
Tim Jeter of New Albany joined the club roughly seven years ago. Like Whately and Simpson, he is eager to talk less about what he smokes than about with whom he smokes.
He is quick to claim he is not addicted to smoking cigars.
“I’m addicted to the environment it creates,” he says. “It brings a lot of people together who never would have been together otherwise. We’ve made a lot of beautiful relationships because of that.”
Part of that is built into the hobby itself. Cigars are meant to be enjoyed. Savored. The very act of lighting up a cigar is a clarion call to slow down. Take time. Enjoy the moment.
“You can take a cigarette break, but you can’t take a cigar break,” Jeter says. “A decent-sized cigar … it’s going to take you an hour, hour-and-a-half to smoke. Smoking a cigar is a planned event.”
It’s why he doesn’t care to smoke cigars on his own. He says doing so feels off, as if something crucial is missing from the process.
For him, Tupelo Smokes and its members have become integral to his de-stressing process. Being around people with different mindsets, personalities and viewpoints has changed his view of the world.
“We can have some of the most intense conversations about things that normally people would fight about — religion, sex, politics,” he says. “I tell people I need to intox to detox. It makes me a more level person.”
It’s difficult to say if this type of bonding is what Fred Pitts of Tupelo had in mind when he and his friend Jim Goodwin created the club a decade ago, although he knew the bonding power something as small and simple as a cigar — just paper, tobacco and fire — could have.
It was just the two of them during that first meeting. Smoking. Talking. Laughing. Although the group is now much larger — expanding, Pitts said, largely because of word-of-mouth — the overall flow of the monthly meetings has changed little over the years.
As he puffs a few times on his cigar — something medium … neither too light nor too rich — Pitts says he’s proud to see the club’s membership grow beyond those early days.
“It’s been good,” he says. “It’s a good group of (people) who basically have one thing in common: cigars.”
Now in his late 70s, Pitts has been smoking cigars off and on for over 40 years. Once a member of the Tupelo City Council, Pitts frequently traveled during his time in office, and as he did, he made it a point to stop in at a local cigar shop whenever visiting a town or city.
Inside the smoky haze of the cigar shop, Pitts says he always found people who were gracious with both time and conversation.
“No matter where you went, you thought you were from there in just a few moments,” Pitts says.
As more people drift up to the rooftop and join their friends in small talk, Pitts points to a basket sitting atop a small table. Unopened cigars fill the thing to the top.
Everybody brings an extra cigar to each meeting and tosses it into the basket, Pitts says.
“Sometime during the night, everyone will draw a cigar out of the basket,” he says. “The idea there is to get one that maybe you haven’t tried before.”
As a metaphor for the club, the practice is à propos. No matter who you are — blue collar, white collar, rich or poor — if you show up at a club meeting, you toss a cigar in the basket. It may be something expensive; it might be something cheap. It doesn’t really matter. All are welcome.
Just a stone’s throw away, huddled together around a table, Whatley, Simpson and Jeter share a joke. They sip their drinks and puff on their cigars, enjoying themselves and each other's company.
Jeter wears a big grin on his face.
“It’s a melting pot,” Jeter says of the club. “I’ve got some people who are such good friends, and I would have never known them … if we didn’t have cigars in common.”
Plumes of cigar smoke rise from the tight circle, swirling together into a singular cloud rising above the rooftops of downtown Tupelo.
