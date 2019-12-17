TUPELO – Christmas at the Tupelo Children's Mansion will be even brighter this year thanks to the spirit of generosity.
Or, as Room to Room Furniture owner Lisa Hawkins said, it's the Tupelo Spirit.
On Monday, volunteers gathered at the store to wrap 630 gifts for the children at the mansion – enough for each child to receive seven presents.
A small army of volunteers did indeed show up. There were worries that the inclement weather would force them to finish gift wrapping later this week, but everything was wrapped up within two hours.
"I think this is a great mission, and I'm just here to help," said Dee Walters.
Working alongside Walters was Lisa Collins, who also felt moved to help.
"I go to church with Lisa, and she put out a little request, and I came out to help a little bit," Collins said. "We had a Halloween event at the church for the children, and they really touch your heart."
Hawkins said she was motivated to help after attending a luncheon for the children.
"I've lived here all my life and I've known about the Children's Mansion, and it's an orphanage," she said. "When I was in college I was involved with Palmer Home in Columbus."
After hearing stories from the staff as well as some of the children, Hawkins felt moved to do what she could to help during the holidays.
"I toured the campus and met the children, and talked to some of them ... they're children from different countries, even," she said. "They all have stories."
And one of the stories volunteers want to add is a very merry Christmas.
So a call was made to get volunteers to wrap the presents for the children, each of whom receives a personalized bag.
"This is what the Tupelo Spirit means," Hawkins said.
Leah Partlow was among the volunteers wrapping, feeling the urge to do so.
"I just wanted to do something for somebody else during Christmas season," she said. "Lisa's a good friend and this was a good way to give back."