In this file photo from June 2022, Henry Bath, 7, and his brother, Theo, 5, let a huge bucket of water fall on them while they stay cool using the Theron Nichols Splash Pad in Tupelo. The pad is one of two Tupelo splash pads currently down for repairs.
TUPELO - Those looking to Tupelo's splash pads for relief from the blistering summer heat are currently out of luck.
The splash pads at Joyner and Veterans are currently down, city officials announced earlier this week.
According to Tupelo Parks and Rec Director Alex Farned, the ill-timed outages are the result of faulty control panels, although the unison of their failures is coincidental.
Farned said the panel at Joyner failed when it was struck by lightning; the panel at Veterans simply stopped working, likely because of age. The panel is almost 15 years old.
The Tupelo Parks and Recreation team is hard at work trying to fix the issue, Farned said.
“It is very unfortunate (timing), especially since it's the middle of the summer,” Farned said.
City workers currently do not have a timeline at this as to when the splash pads will be back up and running. Farned said new control panels have been ordered and will be installed as soon as they arrive.
However, Farned assured that they are hoping to get them back up before they close for the summer.
“We are working on it as fast as we can,” he said.
