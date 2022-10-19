TUPELO – City officials unveiled a new program aimed at incentivizing more neighborhood decorations during the holiday season.
The city will offer $1,500 matching grants to neighborhoods for holiday decorations along frequently traveled streets. City Planner Jenny Savely said the city planned to start taking proposals as soon as possible.
“We were approached about some interest … with neighborhood associations putting in some pole-mounted holiday decorations,” she said during a Monday afternoon work session. “(There is) potential for opening this up on an annual basis.”
The plan is for groups to submit ideas for decorations that would be attached to light poles along arterial and collector roads within the city. Anyone is eligible, including residents who are not part of recognized neighborhood associations.
Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said the project started specifically to install wreaths along poles for the holiday season, but the administration decided to expand it.
“The idea behind this is neighborhoods can have some leeway,” he said. “We were trying to start a wreath program where you could have lighted or unlighted wreaths, but we want to leave openings for other ideas also.”
The administration set aside $10,000 from the mayor’s event budget for the program, and Savely said the grants were first come, first served. The city, through Tupelo Water and Light, will be in charge of installing and maintaining the decorations and will have ownership over them.
Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said the program also included poles installed by Tombigbee Electric Power Association.
Lewis said the program was sparked by members of Jackson West Neighborhood Association speaking withWard 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis about starting a program like this.
Those interested in submitting a design for the grant can contact City Hall or reach out to Savely. She said the city has a list of the qualifying roads for individuals and associations that are interested.
“We will work directly with a neighborhood if they are interested,” Lewis said. “If they want to talk about it, we will be glad to sit down and go over it.”
