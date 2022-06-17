TUPELO - A State Farm agent’s community service led to a $10,000 donation to tackle food insecurity in Northeast Mississippi.
Agents and community members gathered in Fairpark late Friday morning as Tupelo State Farm agent Shawn King presented a $10,000 to the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi. The donation will generate over 150,000 meals for the coalition’s eight county coverage area, said Hunger Coalition director Jason Martin.
“I just think no one should be a benchwarmer. Everybody’s gotta participate,” King said. “What we do in terms of giving back is way bigger than insurance.”
King was selected as one of 100 agents nationwide to receive the Outstanding Community Engagement Award as part of State Farm’s 100th anniversary celebration.
Recipients were selected out of 19,300 agents. Each received a $10,000 grant to donate to a local nonprofit organization.
To mark the occasion, Mayor Todd Jordan signed a proclamation to make Friday, June 17, 2022, State Farm Day.
“Shawn has been considerate, he’s been dedicated, he’s been supportive of his community,” said Curtis Johnson, business lines consultant at State Farm, during the celebration.
King credits his father as a strong example of giving back. In addition to being a banker, his father was president of the chamber, read to fourth graders, and was involved in the community.
“I think I just absorbed that from him and I believe, when I came here seven years ago, that’s just what I wanted to do, is just give back. There’s so much need,” King said.
Donating to the Hunger Coalition was an easy decision for King. The Hunger Coalition is a CREATE Foundation special project and community initiative of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi. They partner with food pantries, hot meal services, and weekend programs for schools that work daily to address food insecurity in the region, Martin said.
Tupelo State Farm agents began a partnership with the coalition three years ago. Through that work, King was exposed to the prevalence of food insecurity and the affect it has on the community, especially among children.
Last year, the five Tupelo State Farm agents helped raise over $17,000 for the coalition. Friday’s grant will give a head start for their annual hunger prevention drive in the fall.
Working with State Farm was a natural fit, Martin said. The agency was the first to reach out to develop a partnership, and are well aware of the issues of food insecurity within the community, Martin said.
“I’m extremely grateful for their consideration of us. To be selected of only two recipients in the whole state of Mississippi, it really speaks volumes of our partnership,” Martin said.
One in five Northeast Mississippians is food insecure, according to the Hunger Coalition.
“In this time of inflation and need, the people that have the ability to give to organizations that are feeding people and meeting the need, this is the time to open up their resources and make those available to those organizations,” Martin said.
Martin encourages finding a local food pantry, hot meal service or weekend program and making a donation. The Hunger Coalition can also accept donations to give directly to those services.
More information is available at hungercoalitionnems.org, calling 662-432-1894, or emailing jason@unitedwaynems.org.