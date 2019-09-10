After more than 50 years, the old Tupelo Stockyard is being demolished. The city's Development Services department says nothing has been filed for anything new to go in its place, but Development Services director Pat Falkner said the historic property is being leveled for future development. The stockyards wereincorporated in June 1967. Sam Hubbert was the longtime owner and operator of Stockyard Inc., and was in the livestock business until his passing late last year. The property on Elizabeth Streets lies on the edge of the city's renovated multi-million-dolllar Fairpark District, home to offices, residences and restaurants.